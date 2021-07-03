Mike Copeland: Austin Avenue offices; Bitty & Beau's Coffee; Stars & Stripes Music Fest; Luby's leaves town

Tenants, including an office-sharing firm from Chicago, are clamoring for room in Steve Sorrells' 510 Collective on Austin Avenue. The custom homebuilder has crafted upscale office space from buildings once occupied by First RepublicBank Waco/Nationsbank and the old Strand Theatre.
The conversion has attracted attention for months, work crews sometimes commandeering right-of-way in the 500 block of Austin Avenue to maneuver equipment or deliver construction materials. Sorrells, in an interview Friday, said finish-out work for lessees should last only a few more weeks.
25N Coworking, with locations in Alexandria, Virginia; Arlington Heights and Geneva, Illinois; and Frisco, will take about 40% of available space. The 25N website says its venues include an onsite community manager, high-speed Wi-Fi, complimentary coffee and tea, quiet acoustically optimized workspaces, private phone booths, bookable conference rooms, a private wellness/mothers' room, a fitness studio, color printing and scanning, and a kitchenette break room.
"25N Coworking workspaces are more than desks and bottomless coffee - we are a community built on the people we connect with and the opportunities we create," the website says. "Our workplaces are designed to spark collaboration and productivity, and our intuitive hospitality professionals help our members sail through their workweek."
A building permit shows finish-out work will run $1.2 million.
Others have committed to taking space in the building include the Dunham & Jones law firm, which envisions a $50,000 finish-out; American Guaranty Title, $90,000; Better Homes & Gardens/Edwards & Associates Real Estate, $150,000; and Taylor Consulting, $50,000.
Bitty & Beau's Coffee
TVA Development has taken out a $350,000 permit to place a Bitty & Beau's Coffee shop on Mary Avenue downtown. The company was founded in 2016 by a couple wanting to honor their two children with Down syndrome.
Bitty & Beau's hires people with intellectual or developmental disabilities to staff its stores. Its website says it "created a path for people with disabilities to become more valued, accepted and included in every community."
Besides serving coffee and pastries, Bitty & Beau's offers a product line of hoodies, mugs, visors, shirts, coffee blends and aprons.
Stars & Stripes Music Fest
What better time than the July Fourth weekend to announce the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce's Stars & Stripes Music Fest, scheduled Sept. 4 at McLane Stadium. A press release from the chamber says the concert will recognize the military, first responders and health care heroes.
Advance tickets are $30, and VIP tickets are $125.
The headliner is country entertainer Easton Corbin, with Cory Morrow and Kylie Frey. Ticket information is available at wacochamber.com.
Luby's leaves town
Alas, the Luby's Cafeteria in Bellmead closed Wednesday, severing Greater Waco's ties to the Texas-based chain founded 75 years ago.
The closing occurred on the heels of an announcement that Luby's Inc. has entered an agreement to sell the Luby's Cafeteria restaurant business to a Chicago investor, Calvin Gin, who struck the deal only after dining at a couple of Luby's locations, according to Texas Monthly magazine.
"The food is not the problem," Gin said, as reported by Texas Monthly.
The deal means 32 Luby's locations, all in Texas, will remain open. Houston and San Antonio have 12 survivors between them. The Luby's on North Beckley in DeSoto also made the cut, which is not surprising. My family stopped there early on a Sunday afternoon a couple of months ago. It was standing-room only, the after-church crowd having arrived.
A Luby's press release says the acquisition does not include real estate owned by the cafeteria. It does grant Gin rights to the Luby's name. Luby's contacted more than 235 entities seeking a deal after shareholders in 2020 approved a liquidation plan for the financially troubled chain, according to the press release.
Chamber award
Remember Jim Vaughan? He served as president of the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce before current leader Matt Meadors arrived in 2012. The Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives has announced Vaughan is this year's recipient of the Life Member Award.
"This pinnacle award is bestowed by ACCE on those who retire after stellar careers in chamber leadership," a press release says.
Vaughan served as staff executive or CEO of chambers in South Carolina, Florida, Tennessee and Texas during his 45-year career, and he retired after eight years in Waco to join Market Street Services, a consulting firm, according to the press release.
Chronicling Vaughan's list of achievements, the press release says Vaughan retained Market Street Services to help Waco's chamber craft a five-year economic and community development strategy. This became the "playbook" for raising $7.3 million to fund construction of the chamber building on South Third Street downtown. It was named the Salome Commerce Center after the late Waco businessman Tom Salome, who accompanied Vaughan on fundraising excursions.
Vaughan and his wife, Patty, now live in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
Congrats to Jim Vaughan, a good guy who always returned phone calls.