Mike Copeland: Austin Avenue offices; Bitty & Beau's Coffee; Stars & Stripes Music Fest; Luby's leaves town

The headliner is country entertainer Easton Corbin, with Cory Morrow and Kylie Frey. Ticket information is available at wacochamber.com.

Luby's leaves town

Alas, the Luby's Cafeteria in Bellmead closed Wednesday, severing Greater Waco's ties to the Texas-based chain founded 75 years ago.

The closing occurred on the heels of an announcement that Luby's Inc. has entered an agreement to sell the Luby's Cafeteria restaurant business to a Chicago investor, Calvin Gin, who struck the deal only after dining at a couple of Luby's locations, according to Texas Monthly magazine.

"The food is not the problem," Gin said, as reported by Texas Monthly.

The deal means 32 Luby's locations, all in Texas, will remain open. Houston and San Antonio have 12 survivors between them. The Luby's on North Beckley in DeSoto also made the cut, which is not surprising. My family stopped there early on a Sunday afternoon a couple of months ago. It was standing-room only, the after-church crowd having arrived.