Mike Copeland: Bagby development; Californians, home prices; Antitrust talk; Building permits

A Lubbock investment group has placed 20 acres under contract between Bagby Avenue and Interstate 35, in a 215-acre tract being marketed by Coldwell Banker Commercial's Brad Davis and Brandon Davis.

Another out-of-town investor proposes to buy another 90 acres.

Dealing with the Lubbock group is Jordan Beard, a local agent with Reid Peevey Co. LLC. Beard said in a phone interview his client showed interest in this acreage before all lots were packaged into a larger site by owner David Mercer, who the Davises are working for.

"I've been working on the deal since last summer. This group came in early on," Beard said.

The Lubbock investors are tossing around ideas that include multi-family, commercial and industrial uses.

Developing the 215 acres would hinge on extending Gateway Boulevard from Bagby Avenue to I-35, splitting the site in half. Waco will annex the property, extending water, sewer, police and fire protection services.

Brad Davis said the potential buyer of the 90-acre site wants to build warehouses, which are in critically short supply locally. Colt Kelly, with Kelly Realtors, said he is approached regularly by prospects needing warehouse space of between 5,000 and 15,000 square feet.

Building permits

A building permit has been issued to remodel space at 119 N. 12th Street near downtown. Information from the local Associated General Contractors office shows the permit belongs to Around the World International Desserts.

Voice messages at the business say Around the World no longer operates at the Union Hall food hall at Eighth Street and Franklin Avenue, but is taking phone orders and soon will announce its new permanent location.

A $19 million building permit recently was issued to Uzin Utz North America, which will make products for the flooring industry, including self-leveling compounds, patches, thin sets and grouts, at a 125,000-square-foot manufacturing facility at 7600 Mars Drive. The project will create about 40 jobs locally, according to an Uzin Utz press release.

Uzin Utz has said it eventually will invest $34 million in the project.

Antitrust talk

The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce will present a program virtually from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday featuring Jon Potter, with the Connected Commerce Council. He will discuss antitrust bills pending in Congress aimed at Big Tech, according to a chamber press release. Potter will address efforts to update technology regulations and claims of anti-competitive practices.

Visit wacochamber.com to find out more about the Technology Business Briefing, which the Waco chamber offers regularly.

H-E-B contest

H-E-B, Waco's dominant grocer, once again is sponsoring Quest for Texas Best, a contest to find "the most creative, mouthwatering Texas-made food and beverages in the Lone Star State," a press release says.

Submissions will be accepted through April 7. Qualified participants will compete for a combined $70,000 in cash prizes and the opportunity to have their products placed on H-E-B shelves across the state.

Besides food and drink ideas, H-E-B will accept entries from purveyors of beauty items, toys, home goods, household necessities, gardening supplies, coolers "and everything in between."

More information is available at heb.com/quest.

Migration, home prices

Let me see the hands of anyone blaming wealthy people from California for buying homes in Central Texas and driving up prices.

Not so fast, says the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M.

"There is essentially no correlation between Texas' statewide home-price appreciation and migration patterns over the past 15 years," Wes Miller, a senior research associate at the center, said in a press release.

Though people moving to Texas since 2014 generally make more money than their new neighbors, their home purchases do not reflect the income difference, Miller said. That could be because movers often are young people more likely to rent when first crossing state lines, he said.

New arrivals may impact home values in specific neighborhoods more than in the state as a whole, but Texas' broad-based boom in prices is more attributable to its strong labor markets, nationally low mortgage interest rates, and persistently low housing inventories, Miller said.

The average price for a home sold locally in January was $291,942, a nearly 24% increase from $236,119 a year earlier, according to Waco Multiple Listing Service and economist Karr Ingham, who prepares a monthly snapshot.

Local real estate agents often mention interest from California residents in local properties, either as investments or places to live.

SmartAsset, which publishes information about personal investing, places Waco 12th in its ranking of the top 20 housing markets in the country for "growth and stability," according to a press release. That does not necessarily place Waco in rarified air, as 10 Texas communities appear on the list.

Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown ousted Midland for top spot in the annual findings, though Midland slipped only slightly to third place.

SmartAsset examined home values in 400 metropolitan areas nationwide for every quarter from 1997 through 2021. Methodology included calculating if homeowners experienced a significant price decline, identified as 5% or more, at any point in the 10 years following the purchase of a home. SmartAsset also examined overall growth in home prices during a given period.

It concluded home prices increased nearly 368% from 1997 through 2021 in the Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown region, the highest among all 400 metro areas included. Meanwhile, there was zero chance a home in the region would suffer a 5% drop in price within 10 years of being bought.

Green, yellow convention

A striking and colorful sight joined activities downtown over the weekend. Clad in vibrant green and bright yellow were members of the Chi Eta Phi sorority that includes registered professional nurses and student nurses.

The Middlesouth regional chapter headquartered in Texas held its 56th annual conference and educational workshops at the Waco Hilton.

Carla Pendergraft, who markets the Waco Convention Center, said attendees created an impression with their color-coordinated attire. She said splashes of Baylor University's green-and-gold are commonplace, and welcome, but the Chi Eta Phi sorority sisters were a fashion statement unto themselves.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.