Reid Guess and Gene Vinnykov, partners in Guess Barbecue, will make a special delivery this weekend, to the Formula 1 Aramco US Grand Prix in Austin, an event that up to 360,000 people may attend.

Vinnykov said the Guess team was delighted and honored to receive the invitation. Guess will join other concessionaires in an area designated for food service at Austin's Circuit of the Americas.

But anyone planning a stop at Waco's Guess, 2803 Franklin Ave., should not worry about who his staffing the store. Guess is recruiting barbecuing veterans in Austin he worked with back in the day to assist with his Formula 1 assignment. Waco remains in good hands, Vinnykov said.

It has been a rewarding stretch for Guess Family Barbecue, recently included in Texas Monthly magazine's ranking of the top 50 barbecue joints statewide. It also landed on the magazine's top 25 new barbecue joints published in 2019.

Helberg Barbecue, another local favorite, also made Texas Monthly's smoke-ring of honor this year, joining Guess in stepping up from the 2019 newcomer list. Helberg now occupies its own place on North State Highway 6 in Speegleville, having made its bones in a food truck parked beside the Pinewood Roasters coffee shop at 2223 Austin Ave.