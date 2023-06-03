Baylor University has been prowling for building permits in recent weeks, securing formal approval to proceed with several projects.

One valued at $5 million will go toward Baylor's planned Honors Residential College on South Seventh Street. The permit acquisition coincides with a $5 million gift from John and Helen Carona, of Dallas, who are described as "Baylor parents" in a press release. With the gift, Baylor will name the Carona Family Commons at the Honors Residential College and the Carona Family Premium Entry, one of four entries for Baylor basketball fans at the Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion under construction along the Brazos River.

A permit valued at $1.5 million will allow Spirit Shop finish-out work in the new Mark and Paula Hurd Welcome Center near Interstate 35 and University Parks Drive. Baylor also secured permits to expand the clean room and add a new materials lab at the Baylor Research and Innovation Collaborative, a research center at 100 Research Parkway. Mazanec Construction will do the BRIC work. No cost estimates were provided.

Ritchie's riding off

Ritchie's Western Wear continues its quitting-business sale at 4533 W. Waco Drive, ending 44 years of selling boots, belts, hats and jeans to loyal customers. Michael Ritchie said Friday the store's lease expires July 31, and the store likely will turn dark a few days prior to that. He said merchandise is dwindling faster than the family thought it would.

Pickup Outfitters, a pickup customizer now operating on Lake Air Drive, bought the retail strip where Ritchie's leases. Pickup Outfitters has secured a building permit valued at $1 million to make interior and exterior improvements to the strip and an attached metal building. Pickup Outfitters reportedly intends to make the retail strip its new home.

Building permit roundup

Other building permits of note issued the past two weeks include one valued at $650,000 for alterations to Planet Fitness, 300 N. Valley Mills Drive; $6.1 million for a CNW pod storage facility at 520 Aviation Parkway; $75,000 to divide one suite into three suites at 1225 Richland Drive, between Valley Mills and Wooded Acres drives; remodel and addition to Walmart, 733 Sun Valley Blvd., no estimate given; and $45,000 to expand Twisted Sisters Patio Bar into adjacent lease space at 115 Mary Ave. Permit information was provided by the local Associated General Contractors of America office.

Chick-fil-A expansion

Raining or shining, freezing or blazing, the fresh faces outside the Chick-fil-A at Seventh Street and Interstate 35 seemingly do a remarkable job of filling drive-thru orders quickly and accurately. Employees approach vehicles, hand-held devices at the ready, and complete transactions in what seems like seconds. Yours truly mentions this Chick-fil-A location because it is the closest to the Tribune-Herald offices in River Square Center.

Chick-fil-A also has locations at Baylor, in Richland Mall and on Franklin Avenue. Another is rising near I-35 and Loop 340 in Bellmead.

Apparently, the franchisee is taking nothing for granted at the Seventh Street location. It has secured a $600,000 permit for "interior expansion of drive-thru, drive-thru doors, play area to dining area."

Cottonwood Creek hotels

The Cottonwood Creek Market development at Creekview Drive and New Road keeps on giving. Already home to Cinemark, Topgolf, Main Event and rental homes under construction, an $11 million, four-story Woodspring Suites and a three-story, $10 million StayAPT Suites soon will rise near each other at 2340 and 2320 Creekview Drive, according to new building permits.

No word yet on the respective room counts, but the hotels' arrival continues the boom in lodging construction in and around Greater Waco.

Airport update

Waco Aviation Director Joel Martinez will give a status report this week on Waco Regional Airport's $8.8 million renovation. He will talk about how the changes will impact the experience of travelers who fly into or out of the airport and share plans for the airport, air traffic trends, flight options for the community and more, according to the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce event's webpage.

Cost to attend is $20 and includes lunch. The presentation is scheduled from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the Greater Waco Chamber office, 101 S Third St.

For more information, go to wacochamber.com or call Bonnie Yeager at 254-757-5636.

DQ contest

Do you know a dilly of a Dairy Queen fan?

The pride of every tiny town in Texas is holding a contest to find the biggest DQ devotee in the Lone Star State. The winner will receive free treats and eats for a year, Josh Abbott Band swag, DQ swag, and Dr Pepper swag, according to a press release. The contest is open to residents of Texas 13 and older, and no purchase is required. Entries must be received by 8 a.m. Aug. 6.

Official rules can be found at dqtexas.com/biggestdqfan.

Contestants will be asked to share their favorite memories of Dairy Queen, which has nearly 600 franchised locations in Texas.