Mike Copeland: Baylor gear; Tilt open at Richland Mall; Fimfo award; Little League ballpark bids

The Baylor University bookstore says fans are fawning over "Geaux Gold" gear available ahead of the Sugar Bowl.
"Before and during the Christmas holidays at the bookstore, fans can pick up the new GeauxGold shirt as well as Big 12 Champion shirts and other gold apparel or order online to be delivered directly wherever they are," according to a press release from the on-campus bookstore open to the public.
The store had sold 5,800 Allstate Sugar Bowl and Big 12 Champion shirts by Monday, with well over half in gold. The bookstore, in the Fifth Street Parking Garage at 1201 S. Fifth St., has 13 styles of gold apparel and has received reinforcements, according to the press release.
With the influx of new shirts, said the release, fans can "Gold out" the New Orleans Superdome and Allstate Sugar Bowl watch parties.
Here's hoping fans get to wear this apparel while watching the game on New Year's Day. COVID-19 is wreaking havoc with team preparation and schedules, and at least one team, Texas A&M University, has withdraws from its Gator Bowl game against Wake Forest University because A&M cannot field a team.
Fimfo visual communication award
Camp Fimfo may not have quite the cache as Camp Granada, a fictional place featured in a 1963 novelty song known most for its opening lyrics, "Hello Muddah, Hello Faddah." But Camp Fimfo now is an award winner, and Waco will become home to its second manifestation, just off Lake Shore Drive.
Northgate Resorts is responsible for the Camp Fimfo concept, which in Waco will combine cabins, RV spots, general store, waterpark, miniature golf course, bike rentals and shower facilities spread over 100 acres along the Bosque River near Lake Shore Drive and North 19th Street.
Waco's Camp Fimfo is scheduled to open in the spring or summer.
New Braunfels is home to the first Camp Fimfo, which enjoyed a sold-out opening weekend in May, according to a press release.
That Camp Fimfo "features playful visual designs that play on notions of nostalgia to evoke camping experiences of generations past," according to the press release. Those designs must have impressed more than the squirrels and deer. They were instrumental in Camp Fimfo winning a 2021 Skift IDEA Award in the visual communication category. The awards recognize "innovation, designs, and experiences defining the future of travel," the Skift website says.
Camp Fimfo "used cut-paper style graphics and retro designs, tapping into a nostalgia for simpler travel without asking campers to rough it excessively. Visitors will encounter the same visuals from the website all the way to the signage at the pool, creating a unified experience from booking to departure," according to the award summary.
Tilt Studio open
A 44,000-square-foot Tilt Studio opened last week in Richland Mall, offering a gamut of attractions including "Laser Tag Arena; Mini Bowling; Two 9-Hole Black Light Mini Golf Course; Spin Zone Bumper Cars; Laser Frenzy; Mini Himalaya Ride, Virtual Reality, and a Redemption Center with hundreds of prizes," according to a press release.
A J P Pepperoni Snack Bar inside sells snacks and drinks, and party rooms are available.
Tilt Studio is operated by Celina-based Nickels and Dimes Inc. It has attractions in nine states, including those in Katy, Beaumont and now Waco.
Little League park replacement
Replacing the Lake Air and Challenger Little League fields near on North 44th Street, near Waco High School, has reached the bidding stage.
The Associated General Contractors of America office in Waco has reminded contractors a pre-bid Zoom meeting is scheduled Jan. 6, at which would-be bidders will hear about building eight new ballfields and installing all the accompanying infrastructure and utilities, fencing, structures and an entrance to the Cobbs Recycling Center.
City of Waco places the estimated cost of the project at $5.4 million and will open bids Feb. 8.
Building permit roundup
Several building permits of note have been issued the past week or so, including one valued at $2.5 million to remodel an area in Ascension Living Memory Care, 300 West State Highway 6, to an assisted living Alzheimer's unit, according to the local Associated General Contractors office.
A Take 5 Oil Change Facility will go up at 201 Hewitt Drive, where demolition of a former Jack in the Box restaurant has attracted much attention and inquiries to yours truly here at the Tribune-Herald.
Meanwhile, a permit valued at $490,472 has been secured to place a new roof on the Owens-Illinois glass plant on Beverly Drive.
Hope everyone had a great Christmas. All the best during 2022.