Mike Copeland: Baylor gear; Tilt open at Richland Mall; Fimfo award; Little League ballpark bids

The Baylor University bookstore says fans are fawning over "Geaux Gold" gear available ahead of the Sugar Bowl.

"Before and during the Christmas holidays at the bookstore, fans can pick up the new GeauxGold shirt as well as Big 12 Champion shirts and other gold apparel or order online to be delivered directly wherever they are," according to a press release from the on-campus bookstore open to the public.

The store had sold 5,800 Allstate Sugar Bowl and Big 12 Champion shirts by Monday, with well over half in gold. The bookstore, in the Fifth Street Parking Garage at 1201 S. Fifth St., has 13 styles of gold apparel and has received reinforcements, according to the press release.

With the influx of new shirts, said the release, fans can "Gold out" the New Orleans Superdome and Allstate Sugar Bowl watch parties.

Here's hoping fans get to wear this apparel while watching the game on New Year's Day. COVID-19 is wreaking havoc with team preparation and schedules, and at least one team, Texas A&M University, has withdraws from its Gator Bowl game against Wake Forest University because A&M cannot field a team.

