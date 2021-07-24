Mike Copeland: Baylor welcome center; Comptroller ice cream; Rockin Rolls

"We believe it is inconsistent with our values for Ben & Jerry’s ice cream to be sold in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT)," according to the statement, which is just six sentences long. "We also hear and recognize the concerns shared with us by our fans and trusted partners. … Although Ben & Jerry’s will no longer be sold in the OPT, we will stay in Israel through a different arrangement. We will share an update on this as soon as we’re ready."

Hegar joined a long list of politicians in the United States and Israel responding to the ice cream maker. In a press release, Hegar said if his office determines Ben & Jerry's or its London-based parent, Unilever, have violated Texas Government Code Chapter 808, it will take appropriate actions. The law, passed in 2017 and narrowed in 2019 after a legal challenge, requires the comptroller to keep a list of companies that boycott Israel and requires state entities to divest any interests in those companies, though exceptions abound to protect state assets.