Yours truly had been led to believe Waco's Bed Bath & Beyond store at Central Texas Marketplace might be spared the ax other stores faced when the retailer filed for bankruptcy protection. Such is not the case.

A quitting-business sale is proceeding there, with prices marked down 10% to 40%, according to signs posted inside and outside. Stopped by to check out the sales, thinking a Mother's Day gift idea might leap to my attention.

But the savings proved underwhelming, with seemingly the vast majority of items carrying only a 10% reduction. Maybe deals will improve as closing nears, but employees said they know no definite date.

Herringbone permit

Rad Lab, the San Diego company with designs on rescuing The Containery from itself, was not joshing about its intentions. It has taken out a permit valued at $5 million to get the ball rolling at Fourth Street and Jackson Avenue, where eyesores by the ton await their makeover.

Rad Lab promises food, fun and friendly overnight stays at The Herringbone, its name for a mixed-use salvage operation where dozens of shipping containers jumped the track and offended powers-that-be with their color scheme. Legal and financial maneuvering created a void that Rad Lab agreed to fill, the company boasting considerable experience with construction using shipping containers.

The game, as the permit indicates, has begun.

Polyglass warehouse

Polyglass U.S.A., which produces roof coatings and waterproofing membranes at 1701 Exchange Parkway, where it opened its fifth U.S. manufacturing facility in 2017, apparently is bursting at the seams, product-wise. It recently secured an $8 million permit to place a warehouse there.

Polyglass is a neighbor to Waco's relatively new Amazon fulfillment center that employs more than 2,000 on Exchange Parkway.

Former pharmacy for sale

Owning a drug store may not appear on many bucket lists, but anyone with such a craving may want to talk with Josh Carter or Bland Cromwell, commercial agents at Coldwell Banker's local office.

They are listing the former Pharmacy Plus building at 1207 North Loop 340 in Lacy Lakeview. Asking price is $1.8 million for the 2,892-square-foot building sitting on nearly an acre near Interstate 35. Neighbors include KFC, Cracker Barrel, Starbucks and Nextcare Urgent Care. The building originally was designed as a bank, and features four or five drive-thru lanes the pharmacy used to conduct business.

Other Pharmacy Plus locations remain open in Greater Waco.

Roger Clemens event

Roger Clemens, who graduated high school in Houston and played two seasons at the University of Texas before going on to become a seven-time Cy Young Award Winner in the MLB, will speak at the Texas Sports Hall of Fame Lone Star Luncheon. Individual tickets to the event at 11:30 a.m. Friday are not being sold, but tables for eight are priced at $1,500.

"A limited number of gold sponsorships are also available for $5,000, including a table for eight, one seat at Clemens’ table at lunch, a photo opportunity, and an autographed jersey," the event webpage says.

Visitors also will get to view the World Series trophy the Houston Astros won last year.

Visit tshof.org/luncheon or call 254-756-1633 for ticket information.

New chamber headquarters

The Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce has relocated its headquarters to 715 Elm Ave., a building which TFNB Your Bank for Life made available, according to a chamber press release.

The building was the chamber's home when it was founded in 2004, and the move back gives it a more visible presence and an opportunity to "offer an accessible community economic hub, while supporting the growth of the Black-owned business community," the press release says.

More is planned for the space.

"Expansion plans include storefronts for the Esther's Closet workforce program for women and the Center of Business Excellence for established businesses and entrepreneurial education for startups," according to the press release.

The chamber had operated out of office space on the former Paul Quinn College campus at 1020 Elm Ave. for the past seven years.

Mother's Day spending

Americans will spend $35.7 billion on moms for Sunday, Mother's Day, according to polling by the National Retail Federation. That is a record and $4 billion more than they spent last year, according to the retailing advocate.

Still, inflation remains a concern, 72% of survey respondents having noticed prices on items they will buy for mom have increased. More than ever, people want to treat their mothers to an event or subscribe to goods or services instead of spending on specific items, according to the federation.