Mike Copeland: Black Rifle Coffee Waco store; L&L Hawaiian back; Chamber LEAD; H-E-B debit

Black Rifle Coffee Co., a company founded in 2014 that dotes on military veterans and active-duty personnel in its coffee products and affiliated merchandise, has secured a permit to place a retail coffee shop at 2436 Creekview Drive, near Cinemark, Topgolf and Main Event.

Information included in the $1.4 million permit says the location will include a drive-thru, patio and dog park. Its address places it near the Interstate 35 frontage road entrance to the entertainment venue.

The Black Rifle Coffee website says the company was veteran founded and "committed to supporting veterans, active-duty military, first responders and the American way of life." It sells coffee products online, some blends carrying names such as AK-47 Espresso and Silencer Smooth, with others labeled Freedom Fuel, Beyond Black, Gunship, and Hazelnut Coffee Roast.

Dallas Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones took heat when the Cowboys announced a branding agreement with Black Rifle Coffee Co. on July 5, promoting it as part of an Independence Day celebration. Some suggested Jones' timing could not have been worse. His announcement came weeks after the May 24th shooting massacre in Uvalde.

Jones responded thusly: "Every cup of coffee in the stadium, every bag of Cowboys coffee sold, represents a step in fulfilling the Black Rifle mission — another veteran employed, another first-responder receiving support, or another community event to help adaptive military athletes thrive in the civilian world. We support military members and first responders year-round."

In response to an inquiry about the Waco store, the company said "We are excited about Black Rifle Coffee's Outpost Expansion, both here in Texas and across the U.S. We look forward to sharing more information about new locations soon."

L&L back in action

L&L Hawaiian BBQ has reopened at 300 S. Sixth St. downtown, in the same retail center occupied by the Hecho En Waco restaurant.

"We've been in our soft opening, and we're now getting ready for our grand opening celebration on Sunday," said Lucy Lao, whose email identified her as a new owner.

She said the celebration Sunday will include live music from the Waco Ukulele Orchestra, hula dancers and a musubi eating contest.

Lao said the restaurant will host more luau celebrations going forward.

Chamber LEAD program

With a new school year beginning, the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce once again is rolling out its LEAD program, which stands for Leadership, Education and Development. Its aim is pairing high school sophomores with business leaders who serve as mentors through students' senior year.

"By improving the students' knowledge of higher education and potential career paths, they expand their goals for the future," according to the program's website. "Through this program, the Greater Waco Chamber hopes to motivate these students to graduate high school and pursue higher education, which in turn ensures greater employability and quality of life."

High schools involved include Connally, Robinson, Lorena, La Vega, Midway, West, Waco, University, Methodist Children's Home, Harmony School of Innovation and Rapoport Academy. There are 197 students and 93 mentors in the program, and more mentors are needed, according to the chamber. All local LEAD participants the past 10 years graduated from high school, according to the program's website.

For more information, call the chamber's Rachel Martinez at 254-757-5633.

H-E-B debit card

H-E-B has launched a debit card that offers 5% cash back on items sold under H-E-B brands, including Hill Country Fare, Meal Simple, Field & Future by H-E-B and others.

The H-E-B Debit Card can be used anywhere that Mastercard is accepted. Other features include spending and saving accounts, free cash withdrawals at H-E-B-branded ATMs, no monthly fees to maintain accounts, and paycheck arrival two days early due to direct deposit.

More information is available at hebdebit.com.