Mike Copeland: Building permit roundup; Neighborly buy; Insomnia Cookies; Stellar Service splits

Without a scorecard, it would be difficult to track all the million-dollar-plus building permits local cities issued in recent weeks.

Topping the list is Baylor University's remodeling of Collins Hall on South Eighth Street at a projected cost of $28.5 million. AstenJohnson, an industrial textile manufacturer, secured a $25.4 million permit for facility to produce nonwoven fabrics on Tirey Road, near Texas State Technical College. A building permit valued at $20 million allows Merrick Engineering, a manufacturer of plastic hangars, to build a new headquarters and production plant at 7101 Mars Drive.

Store House Storage has a $3.5 million permit to build at 9919 China Spring Road. The First National Bank of Central Texas will spend $1.8 million to renovate its lobby at 1835 N. Valley Mills Drive and install LED lighting.

Others worth a mention but not hitting the million-dollar mark include a permit for Chuck E. Cheese to shell out $420,000 altering its space at 5106 W. Waco Drive, according to information from the local Associated General Contractors of America office. An estimated $250,000 permit will allow finish out of space at 5301 Bosque Blvd. for a Scenthound dog grooming franchise.

Neighborly buys Lawn Pride

Waco-based Neighborly continues its growth spurt, announcing it has acquired Lawn Pride, a professional lawn care company in Indianapolis, Indiana. Neighborly now has more than 30 home service brands.

Neighborly franchises another lawn-and-garden brand called The Grounds Guys. It and Lawn Pride "will operate independently with two distinct service models and systems under Neighborly's direction," according to a press release.

Neighborly supports 5,000 franchises serving 12 million customers in six countries. Its brand portfolio includes Mr. Rooter, Mr. Appliance, Mr. Electric, Mr. Handyman, Molly Maid, Mosquito Joe, Shelf Genie, Window Genie, Drain Doctor, Glass Doctor and Dryer Vent Wizard.

Insomnia Cookies open, late

Insomnia Cookies this weekend opened a store at 1508 Speight Ave., near Baylor University. The Waco store is Insomnia's 14th in Texas, according to a press release. The company offers in-store and delivery options to customers, until 3 a.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, or until 1 a.m. other days. Its rotating menu includes warm cookies such as chocolate chunk, snickerdoodle and confetti deluxe, along with ice cream and vegan options.

Philadelphia is home to Insomnia Cookies, founded there in 2003 by University of Pennsylvania student Seth Berkowitz. The Waco location is hiring part-time employees, delivery drivers and shift leaders.

Trane highlights safety record

The Trane Technologies plant in McGregor has much to brag about. It employs more than 200 who make heating, ventilation and air-conditioning units safely and energy efficiently, the company said in a press release. Its latest achievement is operating two consecutive years, for 750,000 hours worked, without a lost-time incident. It is on track to reach 1 million hours in March.

In its "environmental sustainability" report, Trane said in 2008 it retrofitted the plant's HVAC, roofing and lighting systems to reduce water and electricity use, "and created a more comfortable, efficient environment."

Trane Waco last sent trash to the landfill in 2017. It sends all non-recyclable trash to a facility that uses it to generate electricity. By 2018 it had reduced water consumption by 60%. An expansion this year doubled the plant's rainwater harvesting capacity to 300,000 gallons. It also installed water-sourced heat pumps and LED lighting in the plant.

New H-E-B items

H-E-B annually sponsors a "Quest for Texas Best" contest that encourages people to submit ideas for foods, beverages and general merchandise that may arrive on store shelves. No one from Central Texas won awards for their entries, but the area may eventually see the winners while visiting H-E-B.

Annie Leal from McAllen won grand prize with her I Love Chamoy salsa; Lakeways's Ashley Cameron took first place with Love & Cookies frozen cookie dough; Karim and Mansour Arem, from Houston, placed second with Zwita, a spicy traditional harissa; Brent and Juan Reaves, from Dallas, tied for third with Smokey John's, a barbecue rub; and another third went to Burnett Ranches LLC, from Guthrie, with Four Sixes Ranch Chuck Wagon Chile Mix.

Since 2014, H-E-B has reviewed more than 5,380 samples, deemed more than 860 worthy of shelf space, awarded nearly $500,000 in prize money and provided $900,000 in marketing and mentoring support, according to a press release announcing the results.

Stellar Service Brands to Dallas

Stellar Service Brands is relocating from Waco to Dallas. The franchising organization that includes Restoration 1, bluefrog Plumbing + Drain, The Driveway Co. and Softrock will leave Steinbeck Bend Drive for a 60,000-square-foot space Dallas' upscale Uptown neighbornood. Most employees will make the move this fall.

"The decision to relocate our corporate headquarters is intended to position us to attract the best talent in order to meet the needs of each brand's growth," CEO Sherry Rose said in a press release.

Companies under the Stellar umbrella have 465 franchise locations.