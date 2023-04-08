It's been a long time since yours truly was exposed to so many interesting and pricey building permits being issued by local governments.

Are drinking and dining establishments your cup of tea? Well, William Steakley has secured a permit valued at $201,300 to create Waco Wine Merchant, a wine shop and bar at 808 Austin Ave. A $40,000 permit went to finish out space for a bakery at 8700 La Village Ave., off Hewitt Drive. And De La Rosa Cocina Y Cafe secured a $30,000 permit for alterations to its new location at 1300 W. Waco Drive, according to a listing provided by the local office of Associated General Contractors of America.

Sold on retail? A permit says $550,000 will go to remodel interior space at Central Texas Marketplace for a J.Crew factory store. A $130,000 permit will allow tenant finish-out for a new Pandora jewelry store at Richland Mall.

Fitness fanatics may want to know more about Greater Waco YMCA's desire for secrecy at 6800 Harvey Drive. Its new permit includes no cost estimate.

Other projects the Tribune-Herald has written about, and which already may have gone beyond the groundbreaking stage, also received building permits the past couple of weeks, making their progress official. The rundown includes a $16 million permit to erect a seven-story parking garage at 600 S. University Parks Drive. A ground-level shell will accommodate future retail operations. This is the area near Lake Brazos' west bank and Interstate 35 where the new Baylor University basketball arena is well under construction.

A permit valued at $40.2 million was issued for Waco Family Medicine's new complex at 1600 Providence Drive, where a crane sometimes towers above traffic along North 15th Street, near the Mission Waco offices.

Anyone craving a walk on the wild side should know Cameron Park Zoo now has a $7.4 million permit in hand for a new penguin "night house," part of the multimillion-dollar expansion underway. Permits also were issued for restrooms, a kiosk and a "black foot cat" exhibit, but price estimates for those were not available, according to the Associated General Contractors newsletter.

One must keep in mind these permits address only construction, and sometimes construction for only one element of a larger project. Cost estimates in permits may vary from numbers being publicly released or bandied about. They do not reflect costs related to design, equipment, furnishings, furniture, machinery or other elements that may find their way into the total cost.

Even so, the last few weeks have produced eye-opening permitting.

Gas prices

Just in time for Easter travel, gas prices are surging due to a surprise announcement by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other oil producing countries, including Russia, known as OPEC+.

The group said early last week it will cut output to global crude oil markets by 1 million barrels per day through 2023. The move, scheduled to begin in one month, caused crude oil prices to jump above $80 a barrel, according to a report Thursday from the AAA Texas automobile club.

"Crude accounts for 55 to 60 percent of the cost of each gallon of gas. If crude oil prices remain higher, drivers could be looking at another expensive summer when it comes to filling up," AAA spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said in the report. "However, if concerns of an economic slowdown in the U.S. persist, price increases may be limited."

The statewide average for a gallon of regular unleaded jumped 6 cents, to $3.22, during the week ending Thursday, the AAA reported.

Waco's 11-cent increase, from $3.01 to $3.12, was the largest among 27 major metropolitan areas in the state. Motorists in El Paso are paying the most for gasoline in Texas, shelling out $3.38 per gallon on average.

Easter spending

Consumer spending on Easter will reach $24 billion this year, a new high, according to the National Retail Federation's annual survey.

Figures compiled for the federation by Prosper Insights & Analytics show Americans intend to spend more this year on food, candy, gifts, clothing, greeting cards, decorations, flowers and other items. Men are spending about $12 more on gifts than women, on average, and more than half of U.S. residents ages 18 to 24 say they will travel to see family or friends during the holiday.

"It's their top Easter plan," the federation says of young consumers gathering with friends or family, "while cooking a holiday meal is the most popular activity for every other age group."

Upskill Texas

Employers with 100 employees or more are invited to apply through June 5 for training funds under a new program called Upskill Texas. The Texas Workforce Commission has approved $5 million in Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act funds for the pilot program providing technical training, according to a press release.

Funding awards will range from $150,000 to $500,000. Employers are required to provide a 50% match through wages and benefits, or by agreeing to share in the training costs, the workforce commission's explainer says.