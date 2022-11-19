Mike Copeland: Call for desserts; Milkshake test; Buzzard Billy's renamed; George's milestone; Bamboo toilet paper

Topping the tank to visit relatives this Thanksgiving may not carry the shock value it did a few months ago. AAA Texas, the auto club, reported the average price for regular unleaded gasoline is lower in Texas than anywhere else in the country, at least on Thursday, when it released its weekly report.

The statewide average for regular unleaded stood at $3.07, though the Waco norm was 6-cents lower at $3.01 per gallon. Spot checks around town Thursday revealed much lower prices at the Valero stores in Bellmead and Lacy Lakeview, $2.73 and $2.74, respectively, the Walmart in Hewitt, $2.79 per gallon, and Brookshire's, Murphy USA, Pilot, QuikTrip, CEFCO and Huggy Bear Food Mart locations that advertised prices below $2.85.

"Texas drivers are paying three cents more per gallon, on average, at the pumps compared to a year ago," AAA spokesperson Daniel Armbruster wrote in Thursday's report.

Call for desserts

The Salvation Army serving Waco and McLennan County needs donations of pies, cookies and other desserts for its Thanksgiving meal on Thursday. More than 300 people are expected for the annual holiday meal at 300 Webster Ave., according to a Salvation Army press release.

"Volunteers are the only way we can successfully feed, house, minister and help people who are homeless or helpless in our community," the press release says. Anyone wishing to donate food items is asked to call the Community Kitchen at 254-757-1641 before making the trip downtown.

Milkshake test

We here in Greater Waco have the right to feel special. The Panera chain has included Waco in its test market for "Bakery Shakes," which it describes in a press release as "craveable milkshakes, bursting with flavor, inspired by customer favorite bakery items." Other testing sites in Texas include Waxahachie, Killeen, Cedar Hill, Temple, Mansfield and Grand Prairie. Panera plans a nationwide rollout when warm weather arrives in 2003.

Flavors available include The Kitchen Sink, Fudge Brownie Swirl and Strawberry Cheesecake Swirl, according to the release.

Buzzard Billy's name flies away

Buzzard Billy's has rebranded itself as The Brazos Landing. Part of the Waco dining scene since 1993, when it opened near Franklin Avenue and University Parks Drive as Buzzard Billy's Armadillo Bar and Grill-O, it relocated in 2008 to its current spot where the Brazos River and Interstate 35 merge.

"The owners want to take advantage of the rich Waco history and combine old traditions with new endeavors," according to a press release. "Perfecting and expanding the menu in recent months created a more upscale dining experience. Patrons can now enjoy delicious chef-inspired entrees and desserts."

The press release says it also offers French wines and a bourbon selection. The Brazos Landing also will provide shuttle service when Baylor University completes work on its new riverside basketball arena on the opposite bank.

George's milestone

Thirty years ago this month, local restaurateur Sammy Citrano bought George's bar and restaurant from the late George Betros. The longtime South Waco salute to beer and chicken-fried steak has become a popular gathering place for Baylor University sports fans before and after the game, and for many unaffiliated locals and travelers every day except Sunday.

"Sammy had no idea what the future of George's held and never anticipated the 60-seat bar to turn into 400-seat restaurant," according to a press release prepared on Citrano's behalf by Caryn Berger Brown, who owns a local marketing firm. "With over 150 team members, a long-term management team, and even a second location, it's no doubt that George's is now a local favorite."

The press release also says Citrano has a new concept on the drawing board.

Building permit roundup

Quite a few building permits of note were issued in recent weeks, including one valued at $3 million to place a Spec's Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods retail location at 2335 S. New Road, which is between I-35 and the newer Creekview Drive serving the development housing Cinemark, Main Event and Topgolf.

Elsewhere, a permit valued at $150,000 will cover finish-out work for a bakery and coffee shop at 3619 Bosque Blvd. The McDonald's at 4330 Franklin Ave. will get a $35,000 refresh. Alterations valued at $1.5 million are scheduled for a Neuragenex pain treatment center on West Waco Drive. And the H-E-B on Woodway Drive is up for a $105,000 remodel.

The city of Woodway secured a permit to build a new Woodway Family Center at 1100 Estates Drive, but did not provide a cost estimate. The city sold $6.4 million in bonds last year to pay for the construction right next to the center's existing building.

Records show another permit short on specifics about address and estimated cost was issued for a rock climbing gym on Alliance Parkway in Hewitt.

Bamboo toilet paper

What would you call a company that makes toilet paper from bamboo?

Bampooh is what Ziad Halabi calls it, and he is the owner, having established his headquarters on Bagby Avenue. His product is made outside the United States and warehoused locally. Product lists, descriptions and prices are available at www.bampooh.com.

"I am reaching out regarding a new company we are launching in Waco that offers bamboo toilet paper," Halabi wrote in an email to the Tribune-Herald. "Our hopes are to create high-quality jobs in Waco while also pursuing our cause of helping the planet by offering a sustainable product."

The company website suggests Bampooh takes seriously its cause, but maintains a sense of humor about it, offering up exhortations to "go tree free with your TP," and asking, "Why Bampooh? Two reasons: No. 1 and No. 2."

It says 27,000 trees are cut down annually "to save our own butts," as Americans buy 7 billion rolls of toilet paper each year.

Something to think about next time you … take a break.