Mike Copeland: Camp Fimfo Waco; Hawaiian Bros. Island Grill; Hotel hopes; Hello Bello permit

Waco is getting a Camp Fimfo, the second such venue built in Texas by Northgate Resorts, the other in New Braunfels opening earlier this year.

"In addition to more than 300 cabins and RV sites across 100 acres, the new property includes mainstays of the Camp Fimfo brand: a waterpark, mini golf-course, bike rentals, and even alternative glamping options will be available by the opening, with more features to follow," a press release says.

Glamping, by the way, means glamorous camping. Yours truly looked it up.

Land clearing near North 19th Street and Lake Shore Drive has been underway quite some time, and Northgate Resorts received the city's zoning and permission to place a campground along the Bosque River downstream of the Lake Waco dam. But Northgate had remained tight-lipped about what exactly it was putting there.

But with the press release, Northgate has broken its silence. It says the fledgling Camp Fimfo brand brings a "boutique camping experience to travelers," and that Waco's will build on the momentum of the New Braunfels site.

"This new camping experience responds to shifts in outdoor travel and experience that predate the pandemic, but that are in even more demand now as Americans clamor to be outside," Northgate's Tessa McCrackin said in the press release.