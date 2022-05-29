Mike Copeland: Castillo restaurants 100th; New QT; Chamber scholarships; Food halls; Building permit roundup

Texas now has more Fortune 500 corporate headquarters than any other state, its 53 surpassing New York’s 51 and California’s 50, according to a press release from the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Abbott credited the state’s “business-friendly climate and skilled workforce,” with no corporate or personal income tax, easy access to global markets and a reasonable regulatory climate.

“Fortune 500 companies represent two-thirds of the nation’s GDP with revenues of $16.1 trillion and employ 29.7 million people worldwide,” the press release states.

Chamber scholarships

Sixteen local students who took part in the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Education and Development program were honored last week at the Carleen Bright Arboretum. They will receive scholarships totaling $84,000.

Receiving the largest scholarship of $20,000 was Madison Lindell, a La Vega senior hoping to study film and media arts at the University of Texas. Sponsors are First National Bank of Central Texas and Central National Bank.

Students since 2010 have received scholarships totaling $550,000.

Food halls

The Tribune-Herald reported recently UnionBrands Eateries Texas LLC, parent to the Union Hall food hall at Eighth Street and Franklin Avenue, would take its brand statewide, targeting midsize cities, starting with a location called Union Grove at 8100 Woodway Drive, which it hopes to open next year.

The company recently announced plans to open another location, called Union Crossing, on East Central Avenue in Temple. The name honors “Temple’s rich railroad heritage,” according to a press release.

Occupying 8,000 square feet and accommodating nine vendors, Union Crossing will share an address with the Hawn Hotel building. Turner Behringer is revitalizing the hotel, nearby Arcadia Theater and a former Sears building, creating space for living units, restaurants and offices.

Building permit roundup

Building permits issued in recent weeks include one for work valued at $1 million for remodeling at Providence Medical Center, 6901 Medical Parkway. Another for $180,000 went to Baylor University to install shades on McLane Stadium’s south end, according to a weekly newsletter from the local Associated General Contractors of America office.

A $700,000 permit will allow alterations to the animal shelter at 2032 Circle Road. The Associated General Contractors office has published notices soliciting bids on creating a courtyard setting at the shelter.

QT

QuikTrip opened a second Waco-area store last week at North Loop 340 and Interstate 35 in Bellmead.

That is where the last Luby’s cafeteria in the area was demolished.

“QT’s new store model was created specifically for highly traveled areas of the country that are also within a reasonable proximity to a QT distribution center for access to fresh foods,” according to a press release.

QuikTrip also has a store on New Road, near Interstate 35.

100 years of Castillo restaurants

The Castillo family associated with Tex-Mex and Italian food locally since 1922 is celebrating its 100 years of Waco restaurant operations.

The saga began when Antonio Castillo Sr. became sole proprietor of Texas Cafe on Elm Avenue and offered a full Tex-Mex menu, a rarity in 1922, according to a recounting provided by Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber President Andrea Kosar.

Later came the Aztec Cafe, with its dance hall in the rear. Then there was El Patio, which met demand for pizza fueled by those from around the country stationed at Waco’s James Connally Air Force Base. An Italian serviceman with ties to the Chicago restaurant industry taught the Castillo family to make pizza, spaghetti and lasagna that passed muster with the troops, according to the history Kosar provided. El Patio became Italian Village in 1952.

The Castillo family opened other restaurants locally, including Italian Village 2, La Fiesta and finally Casa de Castillo at 4820 Sanger Ave.

