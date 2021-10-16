Mike Copeland: Celebrities at the diaper plant; Locals on state aviation committee; Gas prices

Gas prices

Have you noticed a frightening trend at the gas pumps? Prices have risen higher than a black cat's back. AAA Texas announced Thursday the statewide average for a gallon of regular unleaded had hit $2.93, 6 cents more than the previous Thursday and $1.07 more than the same day last year.

Drivers in El Paso were paying $3.15, highest in the state, while those in Lubbock were paying the least at $2.85 per gallon on average. Waco checked in tied for second-lowest with San Antonio at $2.86 per gallon, which is not inconsequential considering AAA Texas analyzes 27 metro areas.

"Texans are paying the most for retail gasoline since 2014," AAA spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said in a press release. "With more people traveling and returning to the office, demand for fuel is on the rise. Factor in surging crude oil prices due to OPEC+ forgoing further production increases and we're seeing a trend that we're not used to seeing in October."

Business roundup