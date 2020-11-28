Mike Copeland: Challenges, good times at Richland Mall; Business restrictions likely; Chicken Salad Chick

'Tis a mix of good times and challenging times for Waco's only indoor mall, Richland Mall, at Waco Drive and State Highway 6.

COVID-19 or no, Santa Claus will leave the North Pole long enough to set up shop at Richland Mall. He arrived on Black Friday and will remain ensconced at JCPenney Court through Christmas Eve, according to a press release.

"Visits will be contactless, with families sitting 6 feet away to ensure proper social distancing," mall marketing director Brad King said. "But don't worry about those Christmas lists. Santa Claus can't wait to hear what's on your list and will still be available to talk with his little elves-in-training."

Santa will be available for photos with children during much of his stay.

Parents need to book a reservation for a time, date and photo package at www.richlandmall.com/content/santa#Santa-Top. Walk-ups will be allowed during the first and last hours of the day, time permitting.

All visitors must wear masks before, during and after photos.