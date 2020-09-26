Mike Copeland: Chicken Salad Chick; Splendid Oaks Chocolate; Maker's Edge hanging on; Waco still flying

"We are going to have our assorted chocolates and serve ice cream as well," DeVries said. "There will be 27 flavors of ice cream from the start, and I am still working on some flavors, but soon there will be 32 chocolates. I am not sure we'll have all of those ready for the grand opening, though."

Customers can view the candymaking process through a store window.

DeVries said he "absolutely loved" the entrepreneurship program at Baylor.

"I started teaching myself to work with chocolate after graduating," he said. "I was making some I considered good, but they really reached another level when I was able to learn from some of the world's elite chocolatiers. I was lucky to get that opportunity, and now the chocolates are unbelievable."

Route 77 Food Park open

David Mercer has opened his long-awaited Route 77 Food Park at 1425 La Salle Ave.

"Eat, drink, visit," is the bill of fare, according to the park's website.