A company called Surge Development has announced it will place a 388-unit apartment complex at China Spring and Steinbeck Bend roads. The eye-catching part about this development is its previous name: Citrano Heights.

When the name Citrano comes to mind, many may think of Sammy Citrano, the high-profile owner of George's Restaurant, or his son, Kyle Citrano, managing partner of the George's location on Hewitt Drive.

Sammy Citrano confirmed his indirect involvement in the project in an interview. He said he bought 17.5 acres of land at that intersection the week after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The land remained in his possession until last year, when Surge Development struck a deal for it. Citrano said he became aware that online information referred to Surge's proposed apartment complex as Citrano Heights, kind of a working name. Citrano said he kindly asked the company to change it.

Surge Development CEO Tom Poteet said the company is honoring Cirtano's request.

The Surge website and other online sources place the projected completion date at July 15, 2025. A description says it will consist of eight three-story apartment buildings containing 388 units. Poteet said he and his team specialize in multi-family development, and Greater Waco has become a targeted area.

"I think this location has a lot of potential for our product. It is within a busy corridor. Lots of growth is going on near the (Waco Regional) airport and China Spring. It's already zoned multi-family, and it was listed for sale," Poteet said of the site. "I think it will quickly be encompassed by much more development when all is said and done."

Surge already has dipped a toe into local waters, having broken ground on 216-unit Zoe Apartments at Meyers Lane and Interstate 35 in Lacy Lakeview, "where framing should begin in the next week or so," Poteet said.

He said a third potential project would bring a 77-unit apartment complex to Greater Waco, and Surge "is working through city of Waco site approval."

Poteet said his development on China Spring Road could push $70 million.

"It's all about getting the financing done," said Poteet, adding Surge has submitted site plans to Waco City Hall, where approval is pending.

Yes, he said, he received a call from Sammy Citrano about the name, which Surge will change to Anderson Heights for future reference.

Citrano would not reveal how much he made from the deal, and scoffed at the notion he is diversifying into the multi-family housing field.

"I don't build apartments," Citrano said. "I bus tables."

Hidden Treasures on market

Caritas of Waco has a building to sell, specifically its Bellmead Hidden Treasures thrift store at 3016 Bellmead Drive. It is one of two thrift stores operated by Caritas, which will consolidate operations at its Bosque Boulevard location, Caritas Executive Director Ann Owen said in a press release.

"We have enjoyed being a part of the Bellmead community for over 36 years and are grateful for the customers who supported us. We hope they will continue to search for hidden treasures in our store located at 3912 Bosque Boulevard," Owen said in the press release. "The sale of the Bellmead store will allow us to concentrate on offering a larger inventory at the Bosque location, and not only continue offering affordable items, but generating revenue to support our many programs."

Caritas sells clothing, household goods and furniture in its stores.

Chamber ambassadors

Those smiling faces that show up at ribbon-cuttings, ground-breakings, and other big events hosted by the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce are called chamber ambassadors. Anyone wishing to join their ranks is invited to a mixer from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the chamber building on South Third Street, next to Waco City Hall.

A chamber press release has rundown of benefits attached to being an ambassador, including professional recognition for individuals and their business, networking opportunities and business leads.

Information is available by emailing info@wacochamber.com.

Waco Memorial opening

Waco Memorial Park Funeral Home, Cemetery and Cremations will host a grand opening for its new funeral home at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Waco, Hewitt and Robinson chambers of commerce will participate.

Amenities include "a modern hill country designed building with natural light throughout; large spacious chapel with seating for up to 180 and open foyer with capacity to accommodate standing overflow; state-of-the art audio/video capabilities; large multi-purpose room with seating for up to 80 with flex space and catering equipment to accommodate receptions, large visitations or small services, and two visitation rooms with seating areas," a press release says.

"We are honored to have served the families of Waco and surrounding communities for decades, and are excited for the opportunity to provide the families we serve with the exclusive convenience of handling all funeral, cemetery and reception needs in one convenient, state of the art facility," general manager Cami Hight said in the press release.

Waco Memorial Park is located at 6623 Interstate 35 South.

Business roundup

In the "this-and-that" category is news that a J.Crew outlet store will occupy the former Jos. A. Bank shop at Central Texas Marketplace. Cava Mediterranean Grill is poised to displace McAlister's Deli at 812 S. Sixth St. And China Spring will get a Starbucks shop this year.