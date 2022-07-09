Mike Copeland: Citrano honor; Providence memory support; Lounge '93; Gas prices

George's owner Sammy Citrano will enter the Texas Restaurant Association's Hall of Honor. He is not catering an event. He is a new member.

His son, Kyle Citrano, who serves as managing partner of the George's location on Hewitt Drive, nominated dad for the honor. The association's selection committee gave its blessing, and Citrano is accepting his recognition during festivities this weekend in Dallas.

Citrano began his 45-plus-year career in the restaurant business as president of a regional chain in Texas called Steak N' Spirits. He relocated to Waco in January 1986, answering David Tinsley's call to restore The Elite Cafe to a semblance of its former glory. Travelers between Dallas and Austin once habitually considered The Elite on Waco's traffic circle an ideal meal break.

Sammy, now 66, also served as managing partner of the Health Camp burger joint, a reliable haunt for locals and students.

Citrano, though, perhaps is best known as the longtime owner of George's, a South Waco dining institution renowned for "Big O" goblets of beer, chicken-fried steak and Baylor University memorabilia to beat the band. He became sole owner in 1994, securing the property from proprietor George Betros. Since then he has made a habit of expanding or remodeling the dining and drinking areas, upgrading the parking lot, having murals painted on the exterior, generally making George's a must-see stop for many out-of-towners, namely tourists and fans of athletic teams.

Toss all those ingredients into a pot, stir vigorously, and the result is Citrano's induction into the Texas Restaurant Association's Hall of Honor. The annual bash recognizes restaurateurs statewide and from each of the organization's 23 chapters.

Reached on the beach in Destin, Florida, where he was on vacation with his family, Citrano termed the recognition "pretty nice," and thanked the people he has worked with during his more than four decades in the industry.

Talking shop, Citrano said the last three years "have been the craziest I've seen in the industry. COVID-19 put people to the test, took fun out of the business, and it's still not over. The TRA played a big part in getting things done in the industry, helping us stay open, getting back in the game. Now we're fighting inflation. The cost of food and gas, for example, is really eating into the dollar the public would spend in our industry."

Providence memory support

Ascension Providence this fall will add memory support services to its senior living campus, Ascension Living Providence Village on Highway 6, and construction has begun.

"More people than ever before are experiencing memory loss," Providence Village Executive Director Amanda Sonnier said in a press release. "And for many families that means another family member, or several, are caring for their loved ones. We are committed to providing compassionate, personalized memory support services that meet the needs of seniors in the Waco area."

The newly renovated space will create "a cottage-like setting," where consideration is given to color choices, noise control, lighting, table designs and room layouts. Forty apartments will dot the expansion.

"Before a resident is admitted, the team gets to know the family's loved ones so the team can develop tailored care and support," the press release says. "Support plans will help residents feel in control of their days, choosing which services they want and when they wish them to be delivered."

Lounge '93

Donny Stanley will join the restaurant mix at Legends Crossing with a full-service bar called Lounge '93, so named because Stanley and his wife, Kelda, and business partners and friends Sean and Stefanie Medlin all recited their wedding vows in 1993, according to an email.

Stanley and his team plan an October opening at 5401 Crosslake Parkway, next to a proposed Fish City Grill location and across the pond from P.F. Chang's and Walk On's Sports Bistreaux. Stanley said he has secured a mixed beverage permit, with plans to serve "artfully crafted cocktails, wine and beer on tap, specializing in a few national brands but also local beers."

The lounge will accommodate 92 guests, Stanley said. He envisions an upscale establishment with leather chairs, brick accent walls and possibly a patio either when Lounge '93 opens or shortly thereafter.

A peek at the menu suggests food options will not play second fiddle to the alcohol. The Date Night Dinner offerings on Fridays will include veal ossobuco, baked salmon and shrimp linguini. Appetizers include the PB&JD brownie skillet, a skillet-baked brownie with peanut butter and Jack Daniel's whiskey drizzle. Ice cream is optional. Lunch Monday through Friday includes Italian meatloaf, baked Italian sub, chicken panini and Philly cheesesteak. Artisan pizza, sandwiches and house salads abound.

Gas prices

Gas prices have dipped below $4 a gallon for regular unleaded at a few locations around Waco. AAA Texas, the auto club, reported Thursday the statewide average fell by 16 cents, to $4.33 per gallon, during the previous week. Still, that is $1.52 more per gallon than this time last year.

"The main factors behind the recent drop — crude oil prices are decreasing due to concerns about a decline in global demand later this year as well as increased supply regionally," according to a AAA press release. "However, July is typically one of the busiest months for road travel and gasoline demand."

California motorists are paying $6.19 per gallon on average.