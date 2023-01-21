Mike Copeland: Citrano's restaurant plans; Building permit roundup; Beer, wine, pizza, burgers

Restaurateur Sammy Citrano saw something he did not like on a recent evening, and he remedied it with a makeshift sign.

Citrano, owner of two George's restaurants, also owns the building at 4225 Franklin Ave. recently departed by El Paso Mexican Grill. The regional chain struggled to stay afloat, and agreed to terms with Citrano over the five months remaining on its lease before shuttering the establishment.

But Citrano was startled to see would-be diners pulling into the El Paso parking lot and then scanning the premises for signs of life. That would not do, not with two George's locations still welcoming guests, he said.

"I took out a magic marker and made a sign right there," Citrano said, laughing. "I had to let people know to go to George's." He agreed his artwork on the fly "looked horrible," but he needed to right a wrong.

Citrano said he acquired the building in 2004 from Tony Roma's, the rib chain that previously occupied the space. He leased to Buffalo Wild Wings 13 years, and turned down an offer from the tenant to buy the space, Citrano said. Buffalo Wild Wings then built in Central Texas Marketplace.

Citrano had nothing but praise for El Paso Mexican Grill ownership.

"They did a great job of remodeling, got a little PPP money to stay open, but wanted to go back to Louisiana and to Mexia," he said. "I could see it coming, after the pandemic. They gave it all they had, even hired three or four George's people, got some good managers. … They were really nice people, worked hard. We're seeing more and more of this, and it's sad."

PPP, the federal government's Payroll Protection Program, was meant to help businesses keep open their doors during COVID-19 closures.

Citrano said he is weighing his own options, brainstorming with son Kyle Citrano, nephew Kevin Chirafis and Chris Cady. All have partnered with him on George's II on Hewitt Drive. Citrano said they have earned their own shot, and he will offer free advice if and when he is asked.

"We're putting a concept in there, something really special. It's time the young boys have their own business. They're doing good at George's II," he said. "We're not saying what it's going to be yet, but we're working with some architects, some chefs to formulate ideas about what would do great there. It's a great location. Anybody going downtown has to pass it."

The transition will include gutting the building yet again, and probably adding 3,000 to 4,000 square feet to its size.

George's, meanwhile, was chosen to participate in inauguration events Jan. 17 in Austin for Gov. Greg Abbott.

The inauguration committee chose the Texas Restaurant Association as its culinary party to showcase the diversity of restaurant fare statewide, George's spokesperson Kate Blevins said in a press release.

"It means so much to have been picked to do this special event with nine other independent restaurants," Citrano said in the press release. "We are so proud and honored to help out Governor Abbott, and we appreciated it when he came to George's in Waco in November."

George's served its signature appetizer, Crazy Wings, to the crowd in Austin. Other offerings on the event menu included seafood gumbo from The Spot in Galveston and barbecue from The County Line in Austin.

"It was hard work, 82 or 83 degrees. Man, I could not get hydrated," Citrano said. "But I was glad to have the opportunity to represent Waco."

Building permit roundup

Building permits of note issued in recent weeks include one valued at $400,000 for "reskinning the exterior metal wall panels" at Douglass Nissan, 5605 Legend Lake Parkway.

Another, valued at $800,000, has been secured to build a new Bush's Chicken location at 3505 N. 19th St., a replacement for the Bush's now operating at 3632 N. 19th St.

Permit information was provided by the local Associated General Contractors of America office.

Beer, wine, pizza, burgers

A permit request to sell wine and malt beverages is pending before the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for Chep's Pizza & Burgers, to be located at 3125 Bellmead Drive, according to a legal notice. That address is the former home of Baris Express, which specialized in Italian dishes.

Requesting the permit are Juan Martinez and Gzim Imeri.

Woodway Regal dodges closure

Regal Cinemas will close 39 movie theaters in the United States, but Waco's Regal at 7200 Woodway Drive does not appear on the hit list, according to reporting by Business Insider.

Regal Cinemas' parent company, Cineworld, filed for bankruptcy protection in September and announced 12 Regal closures that month. Cineworld operates 747 locations with 9,139 screens in 10 countries, with about 500 of those theaters in the United States.