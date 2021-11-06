Mike Copeland: Cottonwood prospects; Clean camping; New Harbor Freight store

Hacking competition

Central Texas teems with highly skilled hackers, and that's a good thing, said Jeremy Thompson, strategic advisor with Lighthouse IT. The company is based in Temple but has seven client companies in Waco, "and we're about to add a very large eighth," Thompson said by email.

"I also have quite a few connections in Waco," Thompson said. "I used to own Marble Slab Creamery, and had a couple other businesses there as well."

His reason for contacting the Tribune-Herald was the stellar performance of his cybersecurity team, "which finished in the top 10 of an international Capture the Flag competition held in October," he said in a press release. "The competition challenged teams of cybersecurity experts from around the world to put their skills to the test in a fictionalized scenario to stop an adversary named Freddie from deploying an ion cannon to destroy earth."

"There are good hackers and bad hackers," Team captain Eli Meier said. "The bad guys continue to innovate new ways to cause problems, and competitions like this help the good guys learn new ways to keep people safe."