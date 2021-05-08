Mike Copeland: Dallas QB Dak Prescott's Waco restaurant; Pivovar timeline; HomeGoods possibilities; Job search tool

Local commercial real estate agent Gregg Glime has helped move the project along and said he met with participants last week and received an updated timeline. Pivovar, as the Tribune-Herald has reported, will have a brewery, bakery, restaurant and hotel.

"The hotel should be opening within the next 45 days," Glime said in an email response to questions. "The restaurant and brewery should be open in July. They are in the final stages of construction and make-readys. I toured the other day. It is a first class establishment and the number of details and amenities is incredible. I am really excited to see the finished product."

Here's guessing many others in Waco share that enthusiasm.

HomeGoods possibilities

A concerned reader sent an email wondering if HomeGoods, a housewares chain, had decided against placing a store at Central Texas Marketplace. She said a HomeGoods banner once flapping outside space under renovation had disappeared, and she noticed no work crews.

Closer personal inspection, including a long look through the windows, revealed finish-out work progressing with no signs of stopping.