Mike Copeland: Dallas QB Dak Prescott's Waco restaurant; Pivovar timeline; HomeGoods possibilities; Job search tool

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott recently picked the pocket of Jerry Jones, winning a stare-down over a new contract and emerging with a $240 million contract that includes a $66 million signing bonus.
According to a CNBC report, Prescott, who grew up in Louisiana before attending Mississippi State University, has decided to invest a chunk of change in Waco, signing a deal with Louisiana-based Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux to acquire a 20% stake in three locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and in Waco's Walk-On's at Legends Crossing.
He is the second NFL star taking stock in Walk-On's, the legendary New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees buying interest six years ago.
Prescott told CNBC he remembers going to the restaurant when growing up in Bossier City.
"On the bathroom, when you walk in, my high school picture is probably still there," he told CNBC.
Pivovar set to open
Pivovar, the sample of Czech culture reaching for the sky at Eighth Street near Mary Avenue downtown, soon will begin opening in stages.
As readers may know, investors from the Czech Republic targeted Waco for development following a national search, then chose to remodel, expand and repurpose an aging railroad station now positioned next to the Magnolia Market at the Silos complex, Waco's most popular tourist attraction.
Local commercial real estate agent Gregg Glime has helped move the project along and said he met with participants last week and received an updated timeline. Pivovar, as the Tribune-Herald has reported, will have a brewery, bakery, restaurant and hotel.
"The hotel should be opening within the next 45 days," Glime said in an email response to questions. "The restaurant and brewery should be open in July. They are in the final stages of construction and make-readys. I toured the other day. It is a first class establishment and the number of details and amenities is incredible. I am really excited to see the finished product."
Here's guessing many others in Waco share that enthusiasm.
HomeGoods possibilities
A concerned reader sent an email wondering if HomeGoods, a housewares chain, had decided against placing a store at Central Texas Marketplace. She said a HomeGoods banner once flapping outside space under renovation had disappeared, and she noticed no work crews.
Closer personal inspection, including a long look through the windows, revealed finish-out work progressing with no signs of stopping.
Retail Properties of America manages the slice of Central Texas Marketplace that includes the presumed HomeGoods location, but spokesperson Liz Barth said she does not know the chain's timeline. HomeGoods has declined comment, saying it routinely issues public statements about store openings shortly before the big day.
Amazon building permits
Work on Amazon's massive fulfillment center continues at 2000 Exchange Parkway, with the promise of a thousand jobs paying at least $15 an hour when it starts running at full pace. It is a project that keeps on giving, especially in terms of the steady flow of building permits it generates.
The latest is a permit valued at $246,199 to construct a nearly 11,000-square-foot retaining wall. Where a retaining wall fits into Amazon's plans for this complex valued at more than $200 million remains to be seen.
The local Associated General Contractors chapter mentioned the permit in its weekly newsletter. The same report mentions plans for "streetscape improvements" adjacent to Magnolia Market at the Silos, Sixth Street and Webster Avenue, are available for viewing in the chapter's office.
Job search
The Texas Workforce Commission and a Florida company, Geographic Solutions, have collaborated to create a new job search portal, MyTxCareer.com, primarily for people who lost work during the pandemic.
"The site provides citizens with access to over 750,000 Texas job openings and the state's employers access to over 4.7 million active resumes," according to a press release. "At first glance, the site gives visitors a true pulse on the Texas job market, with a dashboard full of real-time labor market stats."
The site also helps job seekers create resumes, explore career opportunities and avail themselves of training resources, the press release states.
Long John Silver's long gone
Demolition crews leveled the old Long John Silver's building on Sixth Street near downtown, reducing it to rubble seemingly overnight.
The fast-food place recently closed, though it had a delicious location among restaurants clustered along Sixth, Seventh, Eighth and Ninth streets, near Interstate 35.
Surely the lot Long John Silver's occupied will not sit vacant. Now if only a solution is found for the Taco Cabana building across the street, vacant since January 2020, when it and 18 others statewide were shuttered.
ABC Supply lease
ABC Supply Co., a Wisconsin-based wholesale supplier of roofing, siding, windows and other construction materials, recently signed a lease on the 44,000-square-foot industrial building at 1212 La Salle Ave.
Waco Realtor Josh Carter brokered the deal. He said he marketed the former Mission Linen Supply commercial laundry space for 18 months.
"Even through the uncertainty of 2020 and COVID-19 pandemic, I've been reassured by the steady growth we've seen in the commercial real estate market, and its industrial sector, in particular," Carter said in an email.