Mike Copeland: Dave & Buster's buying Main Event; Jubilee Market spotlight; Slow Rise on the Brazos

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, the good-times chain that offers dining, drinking and game-playing under one roof, will buy Main Event, the company that recently opened a location near New Road and Interstate 35 in Waco.

The purchase price is $835 million, and it will be an all-cash deal, according to a Dave & Buster's press release. The Dallas Morning News reported Dave & Buster's suffered mightily in 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic raged, and even considered filing for bankruptcy protection. Revenue grew substantially in 2021, and now the Dallas-based chain with 145 locations in North America is thriving.

"Main Event targets a different demographic, families with younger children, while Dave & Buster's has primarily targeted young adults," Dave & Buster's CEO Kevin Sheehan said in the press release. "While each brand will continue to operate independently, ownership of both brands enables us to expand the breadth of customers we serve together, while also enabling each brand to better differentiate its offering to its core consumer."

Main Event and Dave & Buster's have grown up together, the former founded in 1998 in Dallas, the latter in 1982 in Coppell, a Dallas suburb.

The nearly 50,000-square-foot Main Event in Waco features bowling, laser tag, arcade games and virtual reality attractions. A Main Event spokesperson said its grand opening locally April 1 brought about 350 people to the site shared by a Cinemark movie theater and a Topgolf venue.

NerdsToGo

Shannon Speerbrecher has opened a NerdsToGo franchise in Waco, providing computer and technology support to small businesses and residents, according to a press release.

Speerbrecher owned a McDonald's franchise in Oklahoma before shifting gears and becoming a FedEx contractor with a distribution business. He also worked as a district training manager at Office Depot more than 17 years, according to the press release. The announcement says Speerbrecher trained in computer science and business management before moving to Waco in 2016.

"Waco needed something like this," Speerbrecher said in the press release. "With all the tremendous business and residential growth, and the growth of technology in our world, there wasn't enough support for the technology needs out there. With the advent of the smart home, even households need an outside IT department to get everything set up properly."

The local NerdsToGo address is 1411 N. Valley Mills Drive.

Jubilee Market feature

A British daily newspaper, The Guardian, has given Jubilee Market in Waco the royal treatment. A reporter and photographer crossed the pond to interview founder Jimmy Dorrell, store employees and customers, with the nonprofit grocery store at 15th Street and Colcord Avenue starring in a story about food deserts in America and the struggle to serve low-income shoppers.

The piece prominently mentions Mickey Henry, a neighborhood regular who shops at Jubilee Market for just about everything, including ice cream, bread, aspirin and cuts of meat. Its location is convenient, saves Henry a trip to the nearest H-E-B store about 3 miles away, and he likes the prices.

The story includes an interview with store manager Chaz Jackson, who discusses customer spending habits and expresses hope the store's growing popularity will create opportunities to increase their pay.

Failure is not foreign to nonprofits elsewhere trying to eliminate food deserts in their communities. The Guardian reports the Community Food Market in Oakland, California, closed after a three-year run. A South Dallas group inspired by Jubilee's approach wanted to replicate its model, but the newspaper said the project had stalled. The Dallas City Council has pledged $3 million toward eliminating South Dallas' food desert.

H-E-B renovation

Shoppers visiting the H-E-B store at Wooded Acres Drive and Bosque Boulevard know its appearance inside and outside changes constantly as work continues on a multimillion-dollar renovation and expansion. A recent visit well after dark revealed a crane bathed in floodlighting removing facade.

H-E-B continues to speak in generalities about its timetable.

"We hope to have everything wrapped up and completed by the end of summer or early fall," spokesperson Chelsea Fletcher said by email.

Slow Rise on the Brazos

Slow Rise on the Brazos, a riverside pizza and party place just off Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, may open April 18, but businessman Brett Swartz said hurdles remain and the date is tentative. He is hiring a staff of 60 to 80 people, including bartenders, cooks, food runners and cashiers.

Swartz confirmed his plans in July, and Friday acknowledged delays in receiving materials needed to complete the process. The dedicated mountain biker also continues recovery from a leg injury.

The sprawling restaurant will complement Slow Rise Slice House in Woodway, owned and operated by Swartz and his business partner Jason Brock. Slow Rise in Woodway offers New York-style pies, chicken wings, salads and cheese sticks, but Swartz said the menu will expand at the Brazos River location, likely to include "stuff you'd find in the water," including catfish, shrimp, ceviche, calamari, shrimp and grits, and shrimp-and-sausage pizza.

Crews have repaired flood-damaged decks, and Swartz said the docking area can accommodate a dozen or more boats. Swartz said he hopes the place becomes popular with fans attending sporting events and participants. On the decks, he has installed misters to mitigate the summer heat, and "come winter, we'll have heaters everywhere, making it bearable down to 20 degrees."

The building was home to Miller Family Lake Brazos Steakhouse for decades beginning in 1983. Manny's on the River served Tex-Mex dishes there for two years before closing unexpectedly during the Christmas holidays in 2016.

Target renovation

Target apparently is taking its store renovation outside.

The store on Bosque Boulevard has spent months redoing its interior, but now has pocketed a permit valued at $200,000 to install a "Target" canopy and new signage, while restriping the parking lot, according to city of Waco documents.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.