Mike Copeland: Dave Campbell Award; Big Frog franchising; Student-athlete endorsements; Sales tax holiday

Someone on Aug. 23 will receive the Dave Campbell Award, named for the legendary sportswriter who founded Texas Football magazine. Campbell died in December at age 96, following a brief illness.

Friday is the deadline to nominate someone. A submission form is available on the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce website, wacochamber.com.

"Nominees should demonstrate a tremendous positive impact on the football community at any level, but also go beyond by volunteering their personal time to give back to the community," a press release says.

The winner will be named during the chamber's annual Kick-Off Luncheon in McLane Stadium's Baylor Club. Speakers include Baylor head football coach Dave Aranda and former Dallas Cowboys great Ed "Too Tall" Jones.

Big Frog franchising

Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More, a Florida-based company with 100 franchised locations, launched an advertising campaign aimed at military veterans. Men and women who wore the uniform can get a 20% discount on buying a franchise, and have their royalty fees waived for one year.

"The financial incentives could add up to more than $15,000 for qualified veterans or first responders, depending on the location of the shop," according to a press release.

It says the initiative aims to triple the number of veterans owning Big Frog franchises. Steve Haas, who owns a Big Frog shop at Central Texas Marketplace, is featured prominently in the campaign.

"We're very fortunate to be involved in many different aspects of the community, including helping a graduating high school senior who was homeless," Haas, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, said. "We were able to get him his cap and gown and invitations that allowed him to walk the stage with classmates."

Sales tax holiday

Shoppers next weekend can save money on school supplies and clothing as Texas again sponsors a back-to-school sales tax holiday Friday through Sunday. State law exempts sales tax on qualified items including clothing, footwear, backpacks and school items priced below $100.

That represents about an $8 savings on each $100 spent.

"With inflation driving prices higher on just about everything, this sales tax holiday provides Texas families some small relief managing the costs associated with kids heading back to the classroom," Comptroller Glenn Hegar said in a press release.

TexasTaxHoliday.org, a comptroller's office site, lists specifics on qualifying items.

Student-athlete endorsements

New NCAA policy allowing student-athletes to make money on their name, image and likeness while in school hit the college sports world like a forearm shiver, dividing fans and coaches into warring camps. University of Alabama head football coach Nick Saban a while ago accused Texas A&M University head ball coach Jimbo Fisher of using deals allowed under the new policy essentially to buy A&M's latest No. 1-ranked recruiting class.

The new policy, known as NIL, generally allows student-athletes to get paid for endorsements or personal appearances that previously were prohibited.

Startup Waco, 605 Austin Ave., announced its involvement with NIL via a program called GXG. A press release says Baylor University athletes will receive GXG's undivided attention. GXG "will offer a suite of options to student-athletes," meant to link them up with local businesses, nonprofits and entrepreneurs, according to the press release.

"We've witnessed ways in which NIL has led to both positive and negative outcomes around the country, and our approach is different," Startup Waco CEO Jon Passavant said in the press release. "We aim to leverage this space as an avenue for more than just funds, but also as an innovative approach to student-athlete development and meaningful community engagement."

Passavant said student-athletes have "significant platforms and voices." Pairing these attributes with business, "we feel strongly we can make a material impact on Waco's continued economic development."

Baylor Athletics Director Mack Rhoades released a statement of support for GXG, saying, in part, "This innovative approach will help student-athletes learn valuable skills and make business connections."

Self-storage expansion

Amy's Attic continues to add self-storage units along South New Road, near Cinemark, Topgolf and Main Event. It has secured four building permits with a combined value of nearly $400,000 to proceed with work on buildings two, three, four and five, according to information in the Associated General Contractors of America-Waco newsletter.

Apartment construction nearby may have caught Amy's attention, along with plans by NewQuest Properties to place a subdivision filled with rental homes behind the entertainment venue.

Zoning request

Locals of a certain age will remember Sam Jack McGlasson, a colorful dealer of real estate who famously described downtown as "brain dead" when serving on the Waco City Council. His comment preceded Magnolia Market at the Silos and Chip and Joanna Gaines' arrival by decades.

A local of note, Rick Sheldon, seven years ago bought a 21-acre tract at the southwest corner of Lake Shore Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from the McGlasson estate. Now Sheldon is pursuing a zoning change there that would broaden development opportunities.

Mike Anderson, a spokesperson for Sheldon, would not discuss specifics. He said backers would consider everything allowed under the new zoning designation. That would include residential, multi-family, office and commercial. The zoning also allows "community commercial," described as the coexistence of high-quality commercial and multifamily residential.