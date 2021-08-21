Mike Copeland: Developments on I-35; Lowe's speculation; New CEFCOs; Neighborly's growth

The $341 million widening of Interstate 35 apparently has developers seeing dollar signs and potential along the big slab's route through Greater Waco.
Bellmead City Manager Yost Zakhary said Harbor Freight has designs on the former Gold's Gym space on North Loop 340 near the I-35 frontage road. The QuikTrip convenience store chain is leveling the old Luby's cafeteria at that intersection, and will begin construction in 90 days, Zakhary said.
Abbott Travel Center is nearing completion at Exit 359 of southbound Interstate 35, where Numan Dharani and his business partners are placing a venue for both truckers and travelers. He will sell Exxon-branded fuel products and provide plenty of parking and separate fueling stations for 18-wheelers, as well as showers and workout areas for drivers.
A convenience store will sell snacks, drinks and novelty items such as souvenirs, and fast-food kiosks will offer pizza, chicken and tacos, Dharani said. He predicts a soft opening in late this month or early next month.
Dharani said his family from the Bryan-College Station area felt such a center along the I-35 corridor represented a good business opportunity.
Truck wash
At New Road and Interstate 35, meanwhile, a development group called Rodajo Inc. proposes to place a truck wash for 18-wheelers. Its request for the city to create a Planned Unit Development is wending its way through the permitting process. The Waco City Council approved the latest step on Tuesday, city planning director Clint Peters said.
To be called a Landmark Express Exterior Truck Wash, the facility would be "aesthetically pleasing," developers wrote in their submitted documents. The 6-acre site would have a deceleration lane, detention pond and wash tunnel capable of cleaning a big rig in 7 to 10 minutes, well below the accepted average of 45 minutes, according to the paperwork. Developers estimate demand would have the wash cleaning 120 trucks every 24 hours.
Construction is estimated to last from December to July.
The truck wash would feature "state of the art water reclamation" and environmentally friendly chemicals, according to the supporting documents.
Located at New Road and the northbound frontage road of Interstate-35, the wash would be situated across the interstate from an entertainment complex being developed that includes Topgolf, Cinemark and Main Event.
Interestingly, Rodajo Inc. lists the distribution centers and manufacturing plants in Waco that generate truck traffic and potential customers. The list includes familiar names such as Tractor Supply, the Army and Air Force Exchange Service, Mars Wrigley and Owens-Illinois, among others. Even the Amazon fulfillment center under construction on Exchange Parkway is included in the rundown.
Lowe's speculation
But the last name on the list may raise eyebrows. Lowe's, the home improvement chain, has "a new distribution center opening soon."
Sources, including a couple in the real estate business, said Lowe's is rumored to have an interest in Waco. One agent said the grapevine he is plugged into suggests Lowe's looked here and then moved on to another community. He stressed he personally does not know if Lowe's left Waco behind.
No public announcement by anyone, but plenty of speculation.
New CEFCOs
Temple-based CEFCO continues its push into Greater Waco, having secured permits to place new convenience stores at 6201 Bagby Ave., near the new Amazon fulfillment center, and at 101 W. Moonlight Drive in Robinson.
Earlier this year it opened a new, larger store in the 4400 block of Lake Shore Drive, where it leveled an older CEFCO location.
A Texas contracting company, EBCO, is building new CEFCO convenience stores around much of Texas, according to its website.
"The fuel and convenience industry has been steadily growing for years, but it's the changing consumer landscape that has shifted customer expectations in this space and led to our growth," CEFCO said in a statement it released in response to questions about its expansion.
CEFCO has put greater emphasis on fresh-food offerings through its CEFCO Kitchen, and launched a mobile app and new digital technology, according to the statement.
CEFCO Kitchen offers made-to-order food, such as burritos, tacos and hand-breaded chicken tenders, to name a few.
CEFCO said it will continue to evaluate opportunities in key growth markets.
Neighborly's growth
Waco-based Neighborly, a world leader in franchising home service brands, has been named to Inc. Magazine's list of the 5,000 fastest growing private companies. A press release says it came in at number 4,345.
Neighborly, whose campus is located near Cameron Park, has more than 4,800 franchisees representing its 28 brands - among them Rainbow International Restoration, Mr. Rooter, Mr. Appliance, Mr. Electric, GroundsGuys and Shelf Genie, according to the Neighborly website.
"Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing," Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk said in the press release.
Companies making the list are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit and independent, not subsidiaries of other companies as of Dec. 31, 2020.
Last month, it was announced that New York-based KKR, a global investment firm, would acquire Neighborly from another New York entity, Harvest Partners. Neighborly was founded in 1981 by the late Don Dwyer, operating for years as The Dwyer Group. There remains a Dwyer family member employed at Neighborly, and another who serves in an advisory position.