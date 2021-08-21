Mike Copeland: Developments on I-35; Lowe's speculation; New CEFCOs; Neighborly's growth

Sources, including a couple in the real estate business, said Lowe's is rumored to have an interest in Waco. One agent said the grapevine he is plugged into suggests Lowe's looked here and then moved on to another community. He stressed he personally does not know if Lowe's left Waco behind.

No public announcement by anyone, but plenty of speculation.

New CEFCOs

Temple-based CEFCO continues its push into Greater Waco, having secured permits to place new convenience stores at 6201 Bagby Ave., near the new Amazon fulfillment center, and at 101 W. Moonlight Drive in Robinson.

Earlier this year it opened a new, larger store in the 4400 block of Lake Shore Drive, where it leveled an older CEFCO location.

A Texas contracting company, EBCO, is building new CEFCO convenience stores around much of Texas, according to its website.

"The fuel and convenience industry has been steadily growing for years, but it's the changing consumer landscape that has shifted customer expectations in this space and led to our growth," CEFCO said in a statement it released in response to questions about its expansion.