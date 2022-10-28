Mike Copeland: Dia de Golf; Music to hotels' ears; Zoo bids; Gas prices down

The city of Waco is soliciting bids to build an education center and veterinary hospital at Cameron Park Zoo just off North Fourth Street, one of the projects included in a $14.5 million bond package voters approved in 2019.

Cost estimates have jumped some 50% since the proposal went to voters, and zoo officials recently have successfully lobbied the Waco City Council and McLennan County Commissioners Court for millions more in taxpayer support. Bids are due Nov. 18, and would-be bidders are invited to a site tour Tuesday morning.

A summary provided by the local office of the Associated General Contractors of America says the vet hospital will have a surgery suite and treatment room for all animal types. Flexible indoor and outdoor holding rooms will allow recovery following treatment. The hospital also will have necropsy space and a pathology lab. The education center, meanwhile, will have four multipurpose classrooms. Flexible layouts mean space can be rented out for events such as receptions and conferences.

Dia de Golf

Dia de Golf will arrive Wednesday at Topgolf, the climate-controlled driving range on Creekview Drive near Interstate 35. The event is the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce's annual fundraiser, which will run from 1 to 4 p.m. The chamber welcomes individuals, local businesses and organizations to take advantage of the networking opportunity.

For more information, call the chamber at 254-754-7111.

Building permit roundup

Building permits issued the week ending Tuesday, as reported by the local Associated General Contractors of America office, include one valued at $150,000 for finish-out work at 10214 China Spring Road, where Reign Coffee Co. plans to open.

H-E-B has secured a $48,600 permit for store remodeling at 1821 S. Valley Mills Drive.

FTK Construction secured 36 permits, each valued at $230,386, for alterations to units at Trendwood Apartments, 1700 Dallas Circle.

Gas prices down

Nothing quite like dressing as a gasoline pump for Halloween to make a scary impression, but the gag is losing touch with reality.

Fuel prices are falling, with the statewide average slipping to $3.19 a gallon for regular unleaded on Thursday, a 7-cent drop in one week. In Waco the norm fell from $3.19 to $3.16 during that time, according to AAA Texas.

On Friday, GasBuddy was reporting per-gallon prices below $3 all over Greater Waco, including $2.95 at Brookshire's on Peplow Drive.

"Global recession fears coupled with the Biden Administration's plan to continue tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve into December has helped temper oil prices mostly over the past week," a AAA Texas press release says.

"Fuel prices are going down despite strong demand as road trip travel remains popular this fall — reaching almost summer-like levels this prior week," AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said in the press release.

Music to hotels' ears

High school bands from throughout Texas and Kansas, 29 in all, marched into Waco last week to compete in the 2022 Bands of America Waco Regional Championship at McLane Stadium. Music educators and marching band experts chose 12 bands to advance to the finals Saturday evening. The Baylor University Golden Waco Band performed an exhibition.

The Bands of America season will conclude with the Bands of America Grand National Championships Nov. 10-12 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Besides bringing talent and entertainment to the city, the event benefited local hoteliers to the tune of 125 room nights, according to an information packet.

Heavyweight competition

Attracting a crowd during a celebration Thursday at Holt Cat's repair facility on Texas Central Parkway was John Schiedeck, a heavy equipment operator from Bastrop. Schiedeck last week won the North American Regional Finals of the Global Operator Challenge. He comes up big when it comes to maneuvering big machines.

Now he will represent Holt Cat in the Global Operator Challenge Finals at ConExpo, a construction trade show in March in Las Vegas. That is where Caterpillar will crown one operator world champion.

Competitors operate multiple machines with tests such as loading precise amounts of dirt, hauling, and maneuvering through obstacles. Holt Cat set up a demonstration area Thursday for Schiedeck to display his considerable talent.

"He is a wonderful ambassador for Holt Cat and a wonderful machine operator. … We look forward to cheering him on at ConExpo," Holt Cat CEO and general manager Peter Holt said in a press release.

Halloween hall

Union Hall at Eighth Street and Franklin Avenue is inviting youngsters to visit from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, when several of its food vendors will hand out Halloween treats in a family-friendly atmosphere. Union Hall has even placed a map on its Facebook page, urging people to scout out the stalls, marked in orange, taking part in the giveaway, and highlighting the path to their entrances.

West Bank Po' Boys, Tiny Pies, Whizzbang's, Be Kind Coffee, Blasian Asian, Unshakeable Milkshakes, Roni's Mac Bar and Wacool Tacos and Tamales are among the vendors participating.