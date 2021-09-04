Mike Copeland: Doc & Laddy's building sold; Plans for Valley at Franklin; Amazon hiring

How many of you remember Doc & Laddy's Family Fun Center?

It was a big deal once upon a time. It opened in December 1998, and families turned out in droves. It offered video games, laser tag and miniature golf. Moms and dads would throw birthday parties there, and little kids would run around, laughing and making noise as little kids do.

It indeed was a fun place, though it did not stay open long, as memory serves. Part-owner was Laddy Tresl, thus the name, a veteran of the National Hockey League and an assistant coach for the Waco Wizards hockey team, an oddity that competed in the Heart O' Texas Coliseum.

Like Doc & Laddy's, the Wizards melted quickly.

But that string of events is all ice under the bridge, and mentioned only because Doc & Laddy's former digs at 3700 South Interstate 35, near New Road, has sold to a doctor's group specializing in pain care.

Since Doc & Laddy's departed, the address has been occupied by various and sundry lessees, including aviation-oriented FreeFlight Systems and a location of the now-defunct ITT Technical Institute. Southern Careers Institute now leases 21,792 square feet.