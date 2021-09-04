Mike Copeland: Doc & Laddy's building sold; Plans for Valley at Franklin; Amazon hiring

How many of you remember Doc & Laddy's Family Fun Center?
It was a big deal once upon a time. It opened in December 1998, and families turned out in droves. It offered video games, laser tag and miniature golf. Moms and dads would throw birthday parties there, and little kids would run around, laughing and making noise as little kids do.
It indeed was a fun place, though it did not stay open long, as memory serves. Part-owner was Laddy Tresl, thus the name, a veteran of the National Hockey League and an assistant coach for the Waco Wizards hockey team, an oddity that competed in the Heart O' Texas Coliseum.
Like Doc & Laddy's, the Wizards melted quickly.
But that string of events is all ice under the bridge, and mentioned only because Doc & Laddy's former digs at 3700 South Interstate 35, near New Road, has sold to a doctor's group specializing in pain care.
Since Doc & Laddy's departed, the address has been occupied by various and sundry lessees, including aviation-oriented FreeFlight Systems and a location of the now-defunct ITT Technical Institute. Southern Careers Institute now leases 21,792 square feet.
Local real estate agents Bland Cromwell and Brad Davis, both with Coldwell Banker Commercial, were marketing the building for a local family when Cromwell was approached by a childhood friend, Dr. Mark Malone, who owns Advanced Pain Care at 3500 Hillcrest Drive. Malone needed space in which to build a surgery center and an additional pain clinic, Cromwell said.
"Advanced Pain Care will occupy the rear 24,462 square feet," said Cromwell, who did not reveal the sales price for the building listed at $4.2 million.
"The building was a great fit for the surgery center and pain clinic, and having the technical school occupy the front portion made this a wonderful deal for the doctor's group," a press release from Cromwell and Davis says.
Plans for Valley at Franklin
Long considered a prime corner, but sullied by the presence of a 10,000-square-foot dinosaur masquerading as Ryan's Steakhouse and assorted buffet iterations, Valley Mills Drive at Franklin Avenue has been unleashed.
Waco real estate agent Randy Reid confirmed Friday that half the 2.5-acre site nearest Precision Drive has been placed under contract by a retail user, and that a deal could close soon. Reid found an investor who bought all the acreage earlier this year, and dozers leveled the long-vacant building shortly thereafter. Traffic now has a clear view of the AMC Galaxy 16 theater.
Reid said he now is pursuing a user for the balance of the property.
Amazon hiring
Seattle-based Amazon is filling management positions for the new fulfillment center nearly complete on Exchange Parkway, the one that will employ 1,000 people and pay a minimum of $15 an hour.
Online, Amazon is advertising for an area manager, operations manager, human resources manager, control systems engineer, on-site medical representative, loss prevention specialist, IT support engineer and several grade levels of maintenance technician, among others.
An area manager, by the way, will make between $49,000 and $105,000.
Here's Amazon's description of life in a fulfillment center warehouse: "If you like a fast-paced, physical position that gets you up and moving, then come help bring orders to life. Work a set, full-time schedule. Shift options include overnight and days, and usually at least one weekend day."
A perusal of Amazon's job-filling efforts nationwide shows it is offering sign-on bonuses of $1,000 to $3,000, depending on position to be filled, and $100 bonuses to those who prove they have received COVID-19 vaccinations.
Locke Supply Co.
Oklahoma City-based Locke Supply Co. likely will open its new Waco store next month in the former Hastings Entertainment and FFO Home space on Valley Mills Drive near Bosque Boulevard. The regional chain primarily sells to plumbing, air-conditioning and electrical contractors, but the public may shop there.
Local real estate agent Pat Farrar, who brought Locke Supply to Waco, said it wanted to open the store earlier, but has struggled to fill positions.
Its merchandise line ranges from alarms, lighting fixtures, toilets, water heaters and tubs to lawn and garden equipment, power tools and batteries.
The Locke Supply website says the company is 100% employee owned.
Housing market red hot
Waco's housing market remains red hot, as is evidenced by numbers just released by local real estate agent and analyst Ashton Gustafson.
In August, homes that sold stayed on the market an average 23 days compared with an average 61 days in August last year, according to Waco Multiple Listing Service, which Gustafson relies upon.
Homes on average sold for 100.4% of list price, meaning sellers got more than they were asking. That compares with 97.5% in August a year ago.
A total of 347 homes sold in August, down from 391 in August last year, which Gustafson attributed to a shrinking inventory. The average sales price last month was $267,427, up from $244,102 in August a year ago.
COVID-19 relief funding
McLennan County is getting almost $50 million in American Rescue Plan funding due to COVID-19's economic impact locally. It continues to receive inquiries from groups wanting to share in the allocation, including Heart of Texas Region MHMR.
MHMR would like money for a $6.4 million crisis hub it hopes to place on a tract in South Waco. It would centralize services provided to McLennan, Bosque, Falls, Freestone, Hill and Limestone counties.
McLennan County commissioners are scheduled to discuss the matter Sept. 21, County Administrator Dustin Chapman said by email.
Also at that meeting, commissioners will hear from Waco Family Medicine about securing funding for a new facility, Chapman said.
There will be "discussion and possible action" on both, he said.