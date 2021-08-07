Mike Copeland: Downtown hotel permit; Gated lakeside development; Time Manufacturing spotlight

Local tourism officials and city leaders can breathe a sigh of relief. Bad news about the University of Texas' and University of Oklahoma's departure from the Big 12 apparently did not inflict jitters on SRH Hospitality's plans for a big convention hotel downtown.
SRH has secured a $26 million building permit for a 182-room conference hotel at Sixth Street and Mary Avenue. Apparently that permit represents only about half what SRH envisions at that intersection. It pledged a $48 million capital investment to secure a Chapter 380 loan and a Tax Increment Financing Zone contribution from the city of Waco.
Besides places to sleep, plans for the AC Hotel by Marriott hotel include a restaurant, bar, pool, courtyard, 17,000 square feet of conference space, a shared parking garage with 145 public spaces, six public electric car charging stations and solar panels on the hotel's rooftop. The hotel also will provide the Waco Convention Center & Visitors Bureau with room blocks for local conventions.
The public contribution to the project has reached $14.2 million, including the TIF funding and the Chapter 380 agreement that amounts to tax breaks.
SRH Hospitality agreed to hire at least 30% of its employees from the city's core, an area bounded by Business 77, La Salle Avenue, 26th Street and Lyle and Herring avenues. It will hold a job fair targeting residents there.
Gated lakeside development
With his first home subdivision, Waco businessman Branch Musil intends to make quite an impression. He plans a gated community called Westlake, with 42 homesites on acreage just off Estates Drive, within walking distance of Lake Waco and the Carleen Bright Arboretum.
Lot prices begin at $250,000, lakeview lots at $695,000, and Musil said interested parties already are responding to his call for reservation deposits. Site preparation shoulld start in October, home construction in April. His website and promotional material tout the proposed development's "sophisticated architecture and quiet charm." Homes must adhere to one of five styles: French, Mediterranean, Tudor, Shingle/Shake and Georgian.
An architectural review committee and homeowners' association are musts.
"We are selling directly to homeowners at this point, so they will select a local builder of their choosing," Musil said in an email response to questions. "What will make Westlake a unique development is the design guidelines that the architects/builders will follow to regulate things like exterior architecture, landscaping, mailboxes, garage types, fencing, square footage, etc. There will also be more than 12 acres of green spaces and walking trails."
Musil has started his own development company, Wooddale, to shepherd Westlake. His exposure to homebuilding may be limited, but he is no stranger to commercial construction, he said. He worked for Mitchell Construction the past five years, serving as project manager on The Shoppes at 684, Nightlight Donuts, Diversified Products, and Slow Rise in Woodway.
"My inspiration for becoming a land developer stems from my grandfather, Hack Branch, who developed Club Estates/Fish Pond, the Oaks at Ridgewood, and One Branch Place; and my wife's grandfather, the late John Sheehy Jr., a real estate attorney for 70 years and founding member of the Waco Industrial Foundation," Musil said in his email.
Time Manufacturing feature
Waco's Time Manufacturing received quite the exposure in a Wall Street Journal article published Wednesday. A photograph of its Versalift equipment was prominently displayed with a story about the $1 trillion federal infrastructure bill that includes $65 billion to work on the goal of delivering high-speed internet to every American.
"Versalift has been boosting its production efficiency, integrating its supply chain, and expanding its service footprint in order to help fleet customers address these massive challenges," a press release says.
It goes on to say that companies such as Time Manufacturing/Versalift are sitting pretty as suppliers of products usable by utility and telecommunications companies, bridge inspectors and those involved in forestry. Time Manufacturing addressed its preparedness for infrastructure-related work, and its inclusion in the Wall Street Journal article, on its company website.
"The company recently unveiled its new 5G bucket truck, the first of its kind, which features a climate-controlled splicing cabin and more than 30 feet of working height on a highly maneuverable chassis," the press release says.
Time Manufacturing is headquartered at 7601 Imperial Drive.
Building permit roundup
More building permits of note issued in recent weeks include $18 million to build an aluminum can production facility and distribution center at 1901 Wycon Drive for the Envases Group; $30,000 for exterior alterations to the Bed Bath and Beyond store in Central Texas Marketplace; and $50,000 to remodel the Verizon store at 5301 Bosque Blvd. Supplying the information was the Waco office of Associated General Contractors of America.