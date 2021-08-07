Mike Copeland: Downtown hotel permit; Gated lakeside development; Time Manufacturing spotlight

Gated lakeside development

With his first home subdivision, Waco businessman Branch Musil intends to make quite an impression. He plans a gated community called Westlake, with 42 homesites on acreage just off Estates Drive, within walking distance of Lake Waco and the Carleen Bright Arboretum.

Lot prices begin at $250,000, lakeview lots at $695,000, and Musil said interested parties already are responding to his call for reservation deposits. Site preparation shoulld start in October, home construction in April. His website and promotional material tout the proposed development's "sophisticated architecture and quiet charm." Homes must adhere to one of five styles: French, Mediterranean, Tudor, Shingle/Shake and Georgian.

An architectural review committee and homeowners' association are musts.

"We are selling directly to homeowners at this point, so they will select a local builder of their choosing," Musil said in an email response to questions. "What will make Westlake a unique development is the design guidelines that the architects/builders will follow to regulate things like exterior architecture, landscaping, mailboxes, garage types, fencing, square footage, etc. There will also be more than 12 acres of green spaces and walking trails."