Mike Copeland: Dr Pepper house on Airbnb; Waco Day in Austin; Home sales brisk; Building permit roundup

The Dr Pepper house at 1503 Washington Ave., whose occupants included the man who named the soft drink created in Waco and much later Christian music artist David Crowder, is now listed on Airbnb, though as the "Dr. Pepper House."
A night under the roof of the 6,000-square-foot home ranges from the neighborhood of $750 to more than $1,000, plus fees, depending on timing.
Wade Morrison built the home in 1885, according to the listing. That is the same year pharmacist Charles Alderton concocted what would become Dr Pepper at Morrison's Old Corner Drug Store. Locals originally called the drink a "Waco."
The entire house is available for stays. It has five bedrooms with a total of seven beds, 4.5 baths, and can accommodate 12 guests, according to the description.
House rules: no smoking, no pets, no parties or events.
The current owner is Jed Cole, managing partner at Brazos River Properties, an investment firm he founded with Waco businessmen Clifton and Gordon Robinson. Cole also founded Waco Hat Co., which donates all proceeds to Mission Waco, a local ministry for the homeless and marginalized.
Cole recently was instrumental in negotiating the sale of the Tribune-Herald building at 900 Franklin Ave. to Magnolia founders Chip and Joanna Gaines. The newspaper is departing its address of the past 70 years for much smaller space in River Square Center near Mary Avenue and University Parks Drive.
The Gaineses last week received a positive response from the Tax Increment Financing board on a request for $2.6 million in TIF money to apply to their planned $13 million renovation of the Tribune-Herald structure.
The former Trib space will become Magnolia headquarters, where 200 people will work and production tasks for the Gaineses' Magnolia Network will be carried out, according to a presentation to the TIF board.
Waco City Council has final say on how TIF money is allocated.
Waco Day in Austin
Every two years, during the Texas legislative session, local business and community leaders take the bus to Austin for meets and greets with elected officials. It is called Waco Day in Austin, and many look forward to the trip.
This year a virtual Waco Day is planned, and chamber members are invited to take part. The event, shortened to half-a-day, will include updates from senior state government officials and state representatives on the current legislative session and goals for the year.
Visit wacochamber.com for more details about registering.
Home sales brisk
Home sales remain brisk in Greater Waco, with 336 houses changing hands in March, a nearly 13% increase from the 296 in March last year, local real estate analyst Ashton Gustafson said, citing Waco Multiple Listing Service.
The average sales price in March was $268,478, well above the $231,712 a year earlier. Homes sold spent an average 58 days on the market, down from 70 in March a year earlier, said Gustafson, with AG Real Estate and Associates.
"As of April 5, there were only 271 active residential MLS listings," Gustafson said. "With 336 homes sold in March, this shows just how tight the inventory is."
Building permit roundup
A couple of interesting building permits were issued recently.
The Union Hall food hall at Franklin Avenue and South Eighth Street continues to show its sweet side, having signed a deal for space with Lollipop's Baked Goods. The city of Waco issued a permit for finish-out work.
Waco also issued a permit valued at $800,000 to build an O So Clean Car Wash at 1516 S. New Road, near the Goodwill Industries complex and thrift store in South Waco and the Waco Independent School District football stadium.
That is a booming area, with Topgolf, Main Event and Cinemark continuing work on entertainment attractions east nearby on property stretching from New Road to the Interstate 35 access road. Two climate-controlled, self-storage buildings have been completed near the KXXV-TV station at 1909 S. New Road, probably built to serve the growing number of apartments and apartment dwellers nearby.