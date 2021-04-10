Mike Copeland: Dr Pepper house on Airbnb; Waco Day in Austin; Home sales brisk; Building permit roundup

The Dr Pepper house at 1503 Washington Ave., whose occupants included the man who named the soft drink created in Waco and much later Christian music artist David Crowder, is now listed on Airbnb, though as the "Dr. Pepper House."

A night under the roof of the 6,000-square-foot home ranges from the neighborhood of $750 to more than $1,000, plus fees, depending on timing.

Wade Morrison built the home in 1885, according to the listing. That is the same year pharmacist Charles Alderton concocted what would become Dr Pepper at Morrison's Old Corner Drug Store. Locals originally called the drink a "Waco."

The entire house is available for stays. It has five bedrooms with a total of seven beds, 4.5 baths, and can accommodate 12 guests, according to the description.

House rules: no smoking, no pets, no parties or events.

The current owner is Jed Cole, managing partner at Brazos River Properties, an investment firm he founded with Waco businessmen Clifton and Gordon Robinson. Cole also founded Waco Hat Co., which donates all proceeds to Mission Waco, a local ministry for the homeless and marginalized.