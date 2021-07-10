Mike Copeland: Driver delivers 30 accident-free years; Amazon center

Larry Plemons has been herding a big brown UPS truck around Central Texas more than 30 years without an accident. But the Bosqueville High School graduate and Robinson resident once saw his spotless record flash before his eyes.

It was just before COVID-19 began its local assault, and Plemons was driving about 9 at night between Meridian and Clifton on two-lane State Highway 6. Bound for Waco, Plemons shockingly realized that coming the other direction a half-mile up the road, a pickup hauling a horse trailer was jockeying to pass an 18-wheeler. Plemons said there was neither time nor space for the pickup to complete the maneuver, that a head-on collision with his UPS truck appeared inevitable.

"The 18-wheeler was not going to pull over, not going to let him by," Plemons said. "So as I get over, the pickup whips over. We're practically nose-to-nose. I can see the numbers on his license plate."

Meanwhile, the unfazed big rig rumbles through the scene, its speed and proximity to the UPS truck creating a suction that pinned Plemons' side mirrors against the body.