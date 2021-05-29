Mike Copeland: Dutch Bros. Coffee replacing Long John Silver's; Phoenix, downtown prospects; Outdoors economy

Phoenix prospects

Once the toast of the town, hosting countless weddings and soirees, The Phoenix Ballroom on South Third Street downtown may soon have new users under the ownership of Baylor University Regent Todd Patterson, a patent attorney, and Built Wright Construction's Tom Wright.

Listing space in the two-story, brick-veneer structure are Gregg Glime, Clay Fuller and Will Phipps with Coldwell Banker Commercial, a leading real estate firm locally.

"We have been getting a ton of interest in the property," Glime said. "The activity downtown has really picked up. I would say we are busier now than pre-COVID. We are working with a couple different retailer/restaurant prospects on The Phoenix that we think will make great announcements."

The Phoenix Ballroom building also is getting a new neighbor. Waco inspection services spokesperson Bobby Horner said construction may begin in July on an AC Hotel by Marriott planned at Sixth Street and Mary Avenue. SRH Hospitality Downtown Investments is spending nearly $48 million on the 182-room convention hotel to include 17,000 square feet of conference space, a parking garage with 145 spaces for the general public and six public electric car changing stations.