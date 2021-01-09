Mike Copeland: East Market fills Asian food niche; New Shipley Do-Nuts owner; O-I glass plant restarts furnace

Tim and Joni Kulkarni have opened East Market and Goods to serve a niche market for authentic Asian food products.

Joni Kulkarni, speaking from the store at 6500 Woodway Drive, in the freshly minted Shoppes at 684 Crossing, laughingly said the public “is slowly becoming aware of our existence” since the market opened the day before Thanksgiving.

On Facebook, East Market suggests it remains a work in progress: “Please pardon our dust. We got so excited to share our cultivated line-up of offerings from Asia that we decided to open up early for you. Unfortunately that means not everything is perfect as we would like it.”

It requests patience and urges fans to consult social media for updates.

Originally from Houston, with frequent stops that included New Orleans, the traveling Kulkarnis followed Tim’s job demands to Waco four years ago. They enjoy their new hometown and intend to stay, “but there was a little piece missing,” that being easy access to Asian ingredients, Joni Kulkarni said.

To remedy the situation, the couple leased about 6,000 square feet in the Shoppes at 684 Crossing, a project championed by developer Marshall Stewman and commercial real estate agent Gregg Glime.