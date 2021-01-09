Mike Copeland: East Market fills Asian food niche; New Shipley Do-Nuts owner; O-I glass plant restarts furnace

Tim and Joni Kulkarni have opened East Market and Goods to serve a niche market for authentic Asian food products.
Joni Kulkarni, speaking from the store at 6500 Woodway Drive, in the freshly minted Shoppes at 684 Crossing, laughingly said the public “is slowly becoming aware of our existence” since the market opened the day before Thanksgiving.
On Facebook, East Market suggests it remains a work in progress: “Please pardon our dust. We got so excited to share our cultivated line-up of offerings from Asia that we decided to open up early for you. Unfortunately that means not everything is perfect as we would like it.”
It requests patience and urges fans to consult social media for updates.
Originally from Houston, with frequent stops that included New Orleans, the traveling Kulkarnis followed Tim’s job demands to Waco four years ago. They enjoy their new hometown and intend to stay, “but there was a little piece missing,” that being easy access to Asian ingredients, Joni Kulkarni said.
To remedy the situation, the couple leased about 6,000 square feet in the Shoppes at 684 Crossing, a project championed by developer Marshall Stewman and commercial real estate agent Gregg Glime.
Joni Kulkarni said the couple was attracted to the building’s location “on a growing side of town,” its spacious parking and natural lighting.
East Market and Goods sells produce, dry goods, specialty items, beer and wine. Its Facebook page mentions specials on frozen milkfish, Thai rice and coconut chips, noodles, puff pastry, ramen and gluten-free products.
Soon, it will crank up its kitchen to prepare grab-and-go meals.
The market is open daily, Monday through Sunday.
New Shipley owner
Family-owned Shipley Do-Nuts, based in Houston and with locations all over Greater Waco, has been sold to a private equity firm, Peak Rock Capital.
Shipley Do-Nuts was founded in 1936, when doughnuts sold for a nickel a dozen and the Shipley family only sold them wholesale, according the company website. The chain has more than 300 locations in nine states, and offers more than 60 varieties.
Its plain glazed doughnut remains “by far the top seller,” according to the website.
The deal represents the first outside investment in Shipley, according to the Wall Street Journal. The Shipley family will keep a financial stake in the business, but Austin-based Peak Rock now has controlling interest, according to the report.
“As a loyal Shipley’s customer, I think Peak Rock Capital made a ‘sweet’ deal,” said Todd Stoner, at Disciplined Investors in Waco.
Stoner said local companies acquired by private equity firms include Neighborly, the franchising giant formerly operating as The Dwyer Group, and Time Manufacturing, which specializes in hydraulic lifts. He said large pensions and endowments often invest in “alternative assets,” including private equity.
Neighborly buys another brand
Waco-based Neighborly announced last week it acquired Precision Door Service, a garage door repair franchise headquartered in Titusville, Florida.
The deal closed Dec. 31, making it Neighborly’s fifth brand buy in 2020 and 28th brand overall.
Neighborly President and CEO Mike Bidwell said in a press release he is thrilled to be adding Precision Door Service to the company’s portfolio.
“All of us at Precision Door Service are so excited to be joining Neighborly, such a well-established and ethical franchisor with a renowned reputation for growing franchises,” Precision President Mike Brickner said in the press release.
Precision has more than 100 locations generating $300 million in sales.
Construction jobs
Texas cities topped two lists prepared by the Associated General Contractors of America, one good, one not so good. The group analyzed changes in construction employment between October 2019 and October 2020.
The Dallas-Plano-Irving metropolitan area topped the “most jobs added” category, as it created 7,100 construction jobs in that 12-month period.
The Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land area topped the “most jobs lost” category, as it shed 19,800 positions, according to the report.
New York City finished second, losing 17,300 positions.
Midland, in Texas’ suffering oil patch, ranked fifth nationally on the loss list, with 9,800 jobs lost to deteriorating economic conditions.
Glass plant restarts furnace
Consumption habits changed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic have led to the Owens-Illinois glass plant in Waco to restart a furnace it shut down in 2019, spokesperson Jim Woods said.
“I feel like the interesting thing is how the pandemic changed the dynamic of how Texans, and the world, modified their consumption patterns, specifically, the off-premise consumption of alcohol due to the closure of bars and restaurants,” Woods said by email. “This created growth in demand for bottled beer and spirits. So, our customers, like Anchor and Tito’s, as well as the ABIs and Millers of the world, needed more bottles to meet demand.”
Bottom line, the O-I plant in Waco is back to running at full strength.
“So, now all three furnaces and all seven lines are in service with 337 team members employed in Waco,” Woods wrote.
The shut down of the furnace in late 2019 was set to cost 81 jobs, according to information the company filed with the state at the time.
What O-I will do beyond the pandemic, Woods could not say. He did note all three furnaces have been upgraded in the past eight years with improved environmental management systems.