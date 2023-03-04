Economic development in Texas continues its award-winning roll, the state for the 11th consecutive year collecting the Governor's Cup from Site Selection Magazine. The honor recognizes industry recruitment and expansion.

A press release from Gov. Greg Abbott's office says Texas has captured the Governor's Cup 19 times as it continues its winning streak, "records unmatched by any other state."

"I am proud to again accept the Governor's Cup recognizing Texas as the nation's leader in attracting job-creating business investments," Abbott said in the press release.

He accepted the award from editor-in-chief Mark Arend during a ceremony in Austin.

"When choosing where to relocate or expand their businesses, more and more innovative industry leaders find themselves at home in our state," Abbott said.

Texas had 1,028 qualifying projects in 2022, more than doubling second-place Illinois' 487 qualifiers and third-place Ohio's 479. A qualifying project is one that includes a minimum investment of $1 million, creates 20 or more new jobs, or involves new construction of at least 20,000 square feet.

Kris Collins, industry recruiter for the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, said Site Selection's rankings include a nod to Waco, which placed ninth in the magazine's top-10 list of per capita performance among metro areas with populations between 200,000 and 1 million. Waco landed just ahead of Lafayette, Louisiana, right behind the Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin area in South Carolina.

Waco Day in Austin

Want to talk turkey with Texas lawmakers? March 28 is Waco Day in Austin, and the Greater Waco Chamber is organizing a caravan to the Capitol "to engage with state-elected and appointed officials."

People taking the trip will receive specialized briefings in the Senate and House, lunch, discussions with area representatives, guest speakers and a legislative reception at the Capitol, according to a press release.

Visit wacochamber.com to register or inquire about travel details.

Bees and taxes

Keeping bees can reduce taxes, and a seminar devoted to telling folks how and why is scheduled April 1 in Brenham. Texas law allows bees and bee hives to reduce property taxes on plots ranging from 5 to 20 acres, according to a press release from the Central Texas Beekeepers organization.

"The bees do not have to be owned by the landowner," the press release says.

Dennis Herbert, a Bell County beekeeper 25 years, drafted legislation allowing small landowners to qualify for agricultural property valuations for tax purposes if bees are raised on their land. It became law on Jan. 1, 2012.

Herbert will speak at the 13th annual Beginning Beekeeping School, hosting sessions on the law and qualifying for tax savings. He also will discuss finer points of keeping bees, harvesting honey and raising queens. One session will allow attendees to wear protective suits as a bee hive is examined.

Classes range from beginner to advanced. For more information or to register, go to www.tinyurl.com/2023BeeSchool or call 979-277-0411.

Brewing business downtown

Downtown Waco appears to be boiling over with coffee houses. Will Suarez and Alex Sanchez have joined the percolating, opening a standalone Be Kind Coffee location at 1534 Washington Ave. Be Kind launched at Waco Custom Meats, 425 Lake Air Drive.

"This first location offered a drive-thru and became a staple in what was donned as a 'coffee desert,'" a press release on the new shop says. "Quickly after, the second location opened up at Union Hall, giving Be Kind Coffee a chance to try out its vision on a larger scale."

The Washington Avenue location affords "ample parking," natural lighting inside and colorful murals by Suarez and Mick Burson.

The Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 11, and the public is invited.

Girls Scout cookies

Girl Scouts are selling cookies, meaning much is right with the world. Girl Scouts of Central Texas for 12 years has accepted cookie donations it sends to military men and women serving overseas. It does this in conjunction with Soldiers' Angels, a nonprofit providing aid, comfort and resources to military members, veterans and their families, according to a press release.

Girl Scouts of Central Texas distributed 28,000 boxes of cookies to veterans last year and set a goal to follow that up with 35,000 boxes this year. However, due to economic uncertainty, ice storms, whatever, local Girl Scouts are seeing a decline in customer-donated cookie boxes.

On Sunday, local Girl Scouts ask customers to make donations online. If someone knows a Girl Scout, ask for her online cookie store link and choose the Cookie Share option when ordering. Those not knowing a Girl Scout should visit www.gsctx.org/cookies to be matched with a local Girl Scout troop and follow the path to the Cookie Share site.

Girl Scouts of Central Texas serves more than 12,000 girls and almost 9,000 adult members across 46 counties. Headquartered in Austin, it has centers in Brownwood, College Station, Killeen, San Angelo, Stephenville and Waco.