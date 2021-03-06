Mike Copeland: EntertainMart in Richland Mall; Corner Stop in Texas Monthly; H-E-B remodel getting started

"With hard-won lessons and personal stores from Chip, 'No Pain, No Gaines' is a by-the-bootstraps manual for building a network you can count on - one that requires faith in people, hope, and a willingness to grow even when it hurts," a book description states.

"So, how 'bout it? Say goodbye to the status quo, to sleepwalking, to a life set on autopilot, and greet each glorious day with your purpose and passion blazing bright in your heart," Gaines is quoted as saying in the press release. "There's no time better than this minute, this second, this breath."

Carter said Magnolia.com will carry the book, as will Walmart, Target, Barnes & Noble, Amazon and other booksellers. Its list price is $26.99.

Corner Stop in Texas Monthly

Yet another Waco purveyor of barbecue has been profiled by Texas Monthly, this one Corner Stop at North 26th Street and Colonial Avenue, where proprietor Mitch Davis specializes in deep-fried rib tips.