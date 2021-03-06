Mike Copeland: EntertainMart in Richland Mall; Corner Stop in Texas Monthly; H-E-B remodel getting started

EntertainMart, which deals in collectibles, music, games and books, has opened a store in Richland Mall, taking almost 11,000 square feet formerly occupied by GAP and more recently Lunar Golf.
"They have remodeled the space and added lots of color," according to a press release from the mall. "The Waco EntertainMart store offers movies, CD's, board games, video games, collectible toys, musical instruments, comics and more. The Waco location added books and novels, which cover about one-third the store's square footage. The store will buy your DVD’s, games/game systems, CD’s and more."
Vintage Stock, EntertainMart's corporate parent, was founded in 1980 and has 58 locations, according to the press release.
Mall spokesperson Brad King said other mall vacancies are attracting attention.
"A lease has been signed on one, and a contract is out on another," King said.
The EntertainMart website says it also offers movie and videogame rentals, strives to fill special orders for customers and provides disc repair.
New Chip Gaines book
Chip Gaines, he of the Chip and Joanna Gaines team, has written another book, "No Pain, No Gaines: The Good Stuff Doesn't Come Easy," and it will hit bookshelves March 16, W Publishing Group spokesperson Allison Carter said in a press release.
"With hard-won lessons and personal stores from Chip, 'No Pain, No Gaines' is a by-the-bootstraps manual for building a network you can count on - one that requires faith in people, hope, and a willingness to grow even when it hurts," a book description states.
"So, how 'bout it? Say goodbye to the status quo, to sleepwalking, to a life set on autopilot, and greet each glorious day with your purpose and passion blazing bright in your heart," Gaines is quoted as saying in the press release. "There's no time better than this minute, this second, this breath."
Carter said Magnolia.com will carry the book, as will Walmart, Target, Barnes & Noble, Amazon and other booksellers. Its list price is $26.99.
Corner Stop in Texas Monthly
Yet another Waco purveyor of barbecue has been profiled by Texas Monthly, this one Corner Stop at North 26th Street and Colonial Avenue, where proprietor Mitch Davis specializes in deep-fried rib tips.
"Today, he sells a whopping 1,600 pounds of rib tips each week," the profile states, noting that diners may order the original or spicy version. Customers also may order breakfast sandwiches, barbecue or triple-meat cheeseburgers, but so far the battered and fried tips are crowd favorites.
Every day but Sunday Davis opens to offer baskets of original deep-fried rib tips for $7.89, or the spicy version for $8.79.
When he is not running his restaurant, he fills the pulpit at Mount Carmel Baptist Church, according to longtime Texas Monthly barbecue critic Daniel Vaughn's profile.
On the barbecue side of the operation, pitmaster Lloyd Ware "uses a pit fashioned from an old propane tank," according to Texas Monthly. Friends and neighbors drop off their spare wood behind the smokehouse, leaving Ware time and resources to cook 16 briskets a week. A plate with two sides fetches $12.
Vaughn's trips to Waco recently have also yielded articles praising Guess Family Barbecue and Honky Tonk Kid BBQ.
H-E-B remodel
H-E-B's promised remodel of its Wooded Acres Drive store has started, the giveaway being the installation of fencing. H-E-B is spending about $14 million to expand the store from 90,400 to 108,300 square feet, tweak the department layouts and bring "a completely remodeled exterior design featuring warm and contemporary materials in a bold architectural style," according to a press release announcing the project last year.
H-E-B plans to keep the store open throughout the process, proceeding in phases until its completion, expected late this year.
H-E-B has been hush-hush about some project details, possibly indicating it wants to keep the final look under wraps until a formal unveiling, or until work progresses to the point shoppers decipher the clues.
Site Selection win
Texas for the ninth straight year has won Site Selection Magazine's "Governor's Cup," for its appeal to companies wanting to build or expand.
The magazine has awarded the Governor's Cup annually since 1978, using proprietary information from Conway Projects Database.
"The Texas model continues to inspire entrepreneurs and innovators and attract job creators from across the country," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a press release.
He gave credit to local, regional and statewide economic development teams, to companies choosing to invest in Texas, and to a culture "that empowers people to succeed."