Mike Copeland: Farm Bureau policy positions; Fish City hiring; Shoplifting's toll; Gas prices

From drones to feral hogs, the nearly 800 delegates to the Texas Farm Bureau convention last weekend in Waco weighed in on issues facing farmers and ranchers. Their stances will be passed along to the American Farm Bureau, and to state entities that may have an interest.

Drones: Delegates approved a policy holding all aircraft operators, including military, liable for damages to livestock, wildlife and property caused by drones or aircraft flying overhead. They also support landowners having the right to forcefully remove non-military drones without notice to the operator "if the drone is endangering or harassing livestock or wildlife, or endangering landowners or employees working on the property."

Feral hogs: Delegates supported all legal methods and legalizing new methods to assist in controlling feral hogs. This includes using drones. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission recently approved allowing aerial wildlife permit holders to use "unmanned aerial vehicles," or drones, to track feral hogs at night to help hunters on the ground.

Transporting agricultural products: Delegates adopted a new state policy "supporting modernizing trucking weight limits" and opposing state and federal efforts to limit independent, owner-operated truck drivers who haul agricultural commodities from contracting with carrier companies.

Foreign ownership: Members expressed concern over foreign ownership of American agricultural land, which reportedly doubled between 2009 and 2019. Texas has the most acreage in foreign hands, 4.7 million acres, mostly owned by Canadian investors. Texas, Oklahoma and Colorado were responsible for nearly 40% of the increase in foreign-owned land during the decade cited.

The biggest foreign investors in U.S. agricultural land hail from Canada, the Netherlands, Italy, the United Kingdom and Germany, according to the Texas Farm Bureau. Chinese investors own about 352,000 acres, less than 1% of total foreign ownership.

Fish City hiring

Fish City Grill will open its first Waco restaurant in mid-January, and now is hiring bartenders, servers, hosts, line cooks, prep cooks, dishwashers and bussers, a company press release says. Applications can be submitted at fishcitygrill.com/work-with-fcg.

Founded in 1995, Fish City Grill describes itself as a neighborhood joint serving fresh seafood in a comfortable setting. It has 20 locations throughout Texas, Arkansas, Florida and Oklahoma, and will operate locally in Legends Crossing, the development at Loop 340 and Interstate 35, behind Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center.

Cost of shoplifting

Just in time for Christmas shopping, Walmart has become the latest retailer to lament the surge in shoplifting and threaten drastic action.

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon told several media outlets theft is "higher than what it has historically been." He said Walmart is dealing with the uptick by implementing safety and security measures by store location. McMillon said Walmart may raise prices or close stores if the trend continues.

Target Chief Financial Officer Michael Fiddelke told investors and analysts in mid-November that theft "has already reduced our gross margin by more than $400 million versus last year, and we expect to reduce our gross margin by more than $600 million for the full year."

In mid-September, the National Retail Federation found that total losses from theft increased to $94.5 billion in 2021. Organized retail crime incidents rose 26.5% that same year, according to the National Retail Security Survey.

Gas prices down

They keep falling, those pesky gas prices. The statewide average hit $2.76 a gallon for regular unleaded, according to the AAA Texas auto club. That reflects an 8-cent drop from the previous week, and is 17-cents lower than the price Texans were paying the same day last year.

Waco's norm slipped to $2.67 per gallon, but motorists know gas priced at less than $2.40 per gallon can be found citywide.

But before dancing around the fuel island, keep in mind a word of caution from AAA Texas. China's global oil consumption may increase since the country is easing COVID-19 travel restrictions. The AAA report says China already is the largest crude oil importer in the world, citing Oil Price Information Service.