Mike Copeland: Food trucks back at Magnolia; Chicken Salad Chick; L&L Hawaiian Barbecue; H-E-B holiday series

Food trucks have returned to Magnolia Market at the Silos, continuing the complex's return to normal after a major expansion project, even as the COVID-19 pandemic causes hospitalizations to surge locally and experts fear further spread because of holiday gatherings.
The food lineup now includes Guess Family Barbecue, Cheddar Box, 900 Degrees Pizzeria, Chuck's Gourmet Popcorn, Summer Snow, Magnolia Table, Silos Baking Co., Club Sandwich, Heart of Texas Dog House, Luna Juice, Alabama Sweet Tea and Whizzbang's, Magnolia spokesperson John Marsicano said by email.
The courtyard in front of the food trucks remains fenced and under construction but appears to be nearing completion.
Food trucks are open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, but hours are subject to change.
Chicken Salad Chick open
Across town from Magnolia Market, at 1509 Hewitt Drive, a Chicken Salad Chick location has opened to serve "Southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad," according to a press release from the Alabama-based chain.
"The new restaurant highlights Chicken Salad Chick's widespread expansion plans across Texas and eighth opening in the state this year alone," according to the press release.
Austin Young, with H3y Chick Enterprises, is the Waco franchisee. He has almost two decades' experience in the foodservice industry, once serving as a district manager for the Georgia-based Zaxby's chicken chain. He will work alongside two uncles at Waco's Chicken Salad Chick.
L&L Hawaiian Barbecue open
L&L Hawaiian Barbecue has opened in Mary Avenue Market, 300 S. Sixth St. downtown, to offer comfort food in a setting with plenty of reminders of the chain's home base of Hawaii.
Owners of the Waco location, the 207th in the chain, are Raymond Garrison and Fred Ballard, both U.S. Army retirees who started tossing around the idea of opening a restaurant while soldiers "serving in the Iraqi desert," according to a press release on the opening.
Ballard grew up near Waco, Garrison in Panama City, Florida.
"Markers on the floor will remind patrons to remain a surfboard’s length (6 feet) from other customers," according to the press release.
Real estate companies merge
Two locally owned and independent real estate companies have joined forces. Eric Williams' Legacy Land and Ranches, which specializes in farm and ranch properties, has found a place under the Kelly Realtors umbrella.
Legacy's knowledge of the rural market and Kelly's resources and expertise in the residential market will create a "powerful combination" going forward, Kelly Realtors owner and broker Leah Cox said in a press release.
"We're excited for what the future holds," she wrote.
Diaper plant details
More details are emerging about the diaper plant bound for 2101 Texas Central Parkway, which will hold a grand opening in the summer.
Los Angeles-based Hello Bello is the company leasing the 300,000-square-foot building, and actors Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are co-founders. But Texans Sean Kane and Jay McGraw serve as co-CEO's, according to a Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce press release.
"As two Texas natives, we're thrilled to bring a piece of our Hello Bello business and invest in Waco and the Texas community," Kane and McGraw wrote in the press release. "As our company continues to experience significant growth, this new next-generation facility will allow us to scale operations while ensuring the premium quality, affordable pricing and superior service our customers have come to expect from us."
Hello Bello will spend $31 million on changes at the former Domtar Personal Care plant, where it will hire more than 100 people making at least $15 an hour.
H-E-B holiday series
H-E-B, the dominant grocer in Waco, has launched "Holiday Even Brighter," which will last through Dec. 31 and "deliver a variety of experiences in stores, across social channels, through virtual classes and even with an augmented reality app designed to help make and share new memories," according to the announcement.
Participants will include actor James Van Der Beek, who with his family will discuss making new family traditions; Camila McConaughey, model, designer and wife of actor Matthew McConaughey, who will share gift-wrapping ideas and recipes; Mickey Guyton, country singer and songwriter, who will host an evening of virtual caroling; and actor Tiffani Thiessen, who will share holiday décor designs and baking tips.
H-E-B also will offer virtual cooking classes, wine pairing tips and "immersive experiences" with Santa and Snow Globes.
TxDOT administration facility
The Texas Department of Transportation usually finds itself awarding contracts for highway improvements, the $341 million widening and upgrade of Interstate 35 through Waco being a perfect example.
But TxDOT now wants bids on a new administration and training facility at 100 South Loop Drive, where its Waco operations are headquartered.
The project description in the local Associated General Contractors of America chapter's newsletter states the project includes a building, two new parking lots, site lights, sidewalks, fencing and electric gates.
TxDOT has placed a $3 million estimate on the project.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.