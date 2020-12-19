Mike Copeland: Food trucks back at Magnolia; Chicken Salad Chick; L&L Hawaiian Barbecue; H-E-B holiday series

"We're excited for what the future holds," she wrote.

Diaper plant details

More details are emerging about the diaper plant bound for 2101 Texas Central Parkway, which will hold a grand opening in the summer.

Los Angeles-based Hello Bello is the company leasing the 300,000-square-foot building, and actors Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are co-founders. But Texans Sean Kane and Jay McGraw serve as co-CEO's, according to a Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce press release.

"As two Texas natives, we're thrilled to bring a piece of our Hello Bello business and invest in Waco and the Texas community," Kane and McGraw wrote in the press release. "As our company continues to experience significant growth, this new next-generation facility will allow us to scale operations while ensuring the premium quality, affordable pricing and superior service our customers have come to expect from us."

Hello Bello will spend $31 million on changes at the former Domtar Personal Care plant, where it will hire more than 100 people making at least $15 an hour.

