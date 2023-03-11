For Keeps Coffee & Bakery is nearing completion at 3619 Bosque Blvd., and co-owner Cameron Philgreen said he may host a soft opening in the coming week, if permitting falls into place. A grand opening is scheduled March 25.

Philgreen said customers can expect a top-notch experience.

"We won't compromise on quality of our coffee product, our pastries, our atmosphere, our customer service, or anything else," Philgreen said. "We want to have utmost excellence in every endeavor. We want to have high standards, but also will not come off as 'snobby' in any way. … I think people will walk into our space and go, 'Whoa, this is awesome.'"

He said among the coolest features are the arched booths, where space for up to six people will allow private conversation or study. He said Huaco Joinery did a stellar job of hand-building booths, benches and shelves.

Philgreen said the shop dotes on the latest in equipment. It features a Poursteady brand automatic pour-over machine, which produces water by reverse osmosis that consistently arrives at 206 degrees. A La Marzocco espresso machine will allow staffers "to pull incredible shots and steam milk to perfection."

"For us, presentation will be a huge deal: Espresso and cortados served with sparkling water on a small wood tray. Poursteady coffees served in a decanter with a mug on the side. The goal is to beautify everything and create an aesthetic experience for every customer," Philgreen said.

Head of bakery Emily Walton and her team will prepare bagels, scones, toast and pastries every morning. The offerings will include made-to-order items like bacon, egg and cheese bagels, said Philgreen, who is launching the craft coffee shop and artisan bakery with his wife, Danielle.

He will source his roasted beans from Kansas City-based Messenger Coffee Co.

Gas prices

Time will change this weekend, but the clock is not alone in springing forward. Gasoline prices are going up as spring break increases demand.

"While gas prices have climbed above $3 again in many areas across the state, the average price for fuel is significantly cheaper than at this time last year, which will likely spur demand for travel this spring and summer," AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said in a press release.

Motorists statewide were paying $3.06 per gallon for regular unleaded on Thursday, which was 12 cents higher than the state average a week earlier. Waco's norm jumped to $3.03 per gallon from $2.88 a week earlier.

Safety training

News that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has arrived often creates fear and loathing on job sites. The federal agency that assesses working conditions and safety hazards has a longstanding reputation for picking nits in doing its job.

To the rescue ride Texas State Technical College and its Occupational Safety and Environmental Compliance program. They provide OSHA training statewide, either broad-based or tailored to special needs. Faculty provide courses in construction safety, general industry outreach and customized safety classes, which can last from four hours to two days or more, according to a press release from TSTC.

To learn more about the program, go to tstc.edu/workforcetraining or email workforcetraining@tstc.edu.

Racing to build

Building permits issued recently include one valued at $700,000 for alterations to the Goodwill Industries building at 1000 E. Waco Drive.

Stylecraft Homes, meanwhile, has secured permits to build 12 homes in Hewitt valued at $97,796 to $120,198. Someone developing the subdivision must harbor a fondness for the "sport of kings." Homes will rise on Seattle Slew, a street sharing the name with a racehorse capturing the sport's Triple Crown in 1977, winning the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont Stakes.

Round Up for The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army of Waco announced a partnership with the Walmart Round Up program, meaning customers using Walmart.com or the Walmart app can "round up their total at the point of purchase to the nearest dollar and have the change donated to the charity of their choice, including the Salvation Army," local agency spokesperson Dinah Mills said.

Walmart has announced that during March, it will match customer donations two-to-one and award some nonprofits a $250 grant.

Harp building for sale

The Harp Design Co. building at 808 N. 15th St. has hit the market priced at $365,000, listing agent Gregg Glime told the Tribune-Herald.

Clint Harp made a name for himself in the furniture-making business, his pieces often featured on Chip and Joanna Gaines' "Fixer Upper" television show that launched their careers. His property includes two buildings, the main one covering 3,357 square feet and featuring large windows that would make it ideal for retail, office or restaurant space, Glime said in his promotional brochure. A rear building has two roll-up doors.

Harp continues to appear in the TV series "Restoration Road," in which he travels the country in search of old structures, including many barns, that have been lovingly restored and in some cases relocated.

H-E-B competition

If the chocolate-covered frog legs you serve to neighbors every Wednesday night leaves them speechless, H-E-B may want your recipe.

The grocery giant has launched its 10th annual Quest for Texas Best, which is a search for the best items made in the Lone Star State. Submissions will be accepted through April 6. Qualified participants will compete for a combined $70,000 in cash prizes and the opportunity to feature their product on H-E-B shelves across the state, according to a press release.

More information is available at heb.com/quest.