Mike Copeland: Gaines top-seller; First Pitch; Papa Bear's moving; Cinemark on track; Chicken news

Amazon progress

Amazon is getting serious about putting a new fulfillment center at 2000 Exchange Parkway to employ 1,000 people making at least $15 an hour.

Sure, the towering structure visible from, say, Robinson is a sign.

But contractors also have secured a building permit to place a “guardhouse accessory building” at that address, according to the local Associated General Contractors of America office.

It will cost an estimated $50,000 to build the guardhouse.

A second permit, this one for a “pumphouse accessory building” estimated to cost $150,000, also has been secured at 2000 Exchange Parkway.

Fowl mood

Bobby Horner, spokesperson for the city of Waco’s development services office, was in a fowl mood Friday. He was his usual good-natured self, but he seemingly could not get chicken off his mind.

Horner said Slim Chickens, a chain specializing in chicken tenders and wings, is progressing on a new location at Bosque Boulevard and North Valley Mills Drive. A building once housing Chili’s was torn down there. Some may know the site as the parking lot of the Hobby Lobby craft supply store.