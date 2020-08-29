Mike Copeland: George's Party Zone benched by COVID-19 limits; Drive-in movies; Restaurant roundup

Waco restaurateur Sammy Citrano 25 years ago this fall opened George's Party Zone across Dutton Avenue from Floyd Casey Stadium. The tailgate-catering operation made the transition from Floyd Casey to the shadow of McLane Stadium when Baylor University opened its new football home, but Citrano will be sitting out this season.
The George's Party Zone opened as a place where fans, even passersby, could socialize before, during and after games, while enjoying cold beverages and tailgate-style food and watching big-screen TVs. It became a hit, its crowds swelling each season. Fans from other schools often would make a point of stopping by while in Waco.
When Baylor opened McLane Stadium for the 2014 season, George's Party Zone was doing its thing right across Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Citrano, it would seem, was settling in for another long stay.
But COVID-19, and the public's response to it, had other ideas. Baylor will limit game day occupancy to 25% of McLane Stadium's 45,000-seat capacity. That could put a dent in game day festivities around the stadium. Baylor officials recently announced there will be no organized tailgating on school property, though RVs can park outside the stadium and boats can dock on Lake Brazos.
Citrano said he informed his George's Party Zone landlord, Brazos Parking, that his operation regrettably would be a no-show this season. Citrano said he was informed during that conversation that Brazos Parking would pursue other options on the 1-acre tract George's Party Zone paid to use.
Now, he has launched a search for the future home of George's Party Zone.
"We've certainly had a great relationship with Sammy," Brazos Parking co-owner Mack Hardin said. "He's been part of our site six years, but he said he could not come back, for whatever reason. We thought we'd look at some other avenues. Sammy had a lot of people walking over from the stadium. They were his customers, not necessarily customers of Brazos Parking."
Brazos Parking owns eight acres across Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from McLane Stadium, providing 300 parking spaces, 39 RV slots and 132 spaces for tailgating.
George's Party Zone was the largest user, occupying about an acre.
Hardin said the city of Waco last week informed him Brazos Parking would be allowed to open for business on game days. He said adjustments have been made to leases, and to spacing, to promote social distancing. Users can expect to see more handwashing stations and portable toilets.
"Baylor has their reasons for making the decisions they make, I assume, but that does not dictate what we do," he said. "We're getting approval to proceed."
Hardin said the public is eager to spend time outside, socialize responsibly and do a little tailgating. Brazos Parking provides electricity and cable TV hook-ups, so customers need not attend games to enjoy themselves.
Baylor's first game is Sept. 12 against Louisiana Tech University.
Drive-in movies
Drive-in movies are making a comeback of sorts as entrepreneurs pursue ways to safely entertain the masses during a pandemic.
Walmart has announced plans to show drive-in movies in store parking lots nationwide, including two in Greater Waco.
Brazos Parking, which makes land along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard available for RVs, parking and tailgating on Baylor University football game days, has taken steps to join the movement, co-owner Mack Hardin said.
The city of Waco signed off on the request, and a deal is in the works "with a group licensed to get movies and make them available," Hardin said.
"This would be a joint venture, and providing the site would be our contribution. We're in the process of putting something together," he said. "It's being done in other cities, and is an exciting opportunity."
Viewers would remain in their vehicles while watching features on the big screen and ordering snacks delivered in golf carts, he said.
Timing of showings remains under review.
"There would not be a conflict with football games," Hardin said.
Amazon speculation
Circumstantial evidence continues to mount that an Amazon fulfillment center will materialize at 2000 Exchange Parkway, where more machinery has arrived to move dirt on a 93-acre site controlled by the Waco Industrial Foundation.
Kris Collins, the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce's top industry recruiter, refuses to comment. She stated again Thursday, during a Zoom meeting of invited business leaders discussing the Greater Waco Economic Index, that she could not discuss a pending economic development project.
But here is what the Tribune-Herald has learned in recent weeks:
- Layton Construction has secured a $60,000 permit to build construction trailers at 2000 Exchange Parkway. Signage on fencing at the job site identifies Layton as a "Trammell Crow Company." Layton has built Amazon fulfillment centers in Salt Lake City and in Las Vegas, according to its website. It also has built warehouses and distribution centers for retailers Marshalls, HomeGoods and Macy's, and regional hubs for UPS.
- The El Paso Times reported Layton Construction was named general contractor for a new Amazon fulfillment center to be built there.
- Layton Construction is advertising online for a project assistant in Waco, where the company is involved in a "build-to-suit for a confidential client." The solicitation says construction will last 12 months.
- K. Paul Holt, president of the local office of Associated General Contractors of America, said he knows of four or five local companies that have been contacted about their interest in serving as a subcontractor for a major project at 2000 Exchange Parkway. He said he could neither confirm nor deny that Amazon, or a representative, is pursuing construction talent.
- Amazon, according to several reports, is making a move on Texas. There have been announcements that new fulfillment centers would be built in Forney, Pflugerville and Richmond, in addition to El Paso. The centers typically create 1,000 jobs paying at least $15 an hour.
Restaurant roundup
Food venues continue to proliferate in Greater Waco.
Nightlight Donuts and Coffee has opened a drive-thru at Woodway Drive and State Highway 6, where the former Club Alazan has been transformed to retail and dining space that includes Di Campli's Italian Ristorante.
Meanwhile, a permit has been issued to Rockin Rolls, a new operation at Union Hall food hall, Franklin Avenue and Eighth Street.
