Mike Copeland: George's Party Zone benched by COVID-19 limits; Drive-in movies; Restaurant roundup

Waco restaurateur Sammy Citrano 25 years ago this fall opened George's Party Zone across Dutton Avenue from Floyd Casey Stadium. The tailgate-catering operation made the transition from Floyd Casey to the shadow of McLane Stadium when Baylor University opened its new football home, but Citrano will be sitting out this season.

The George's Party Zone opened as a place where fans, even passersby, could socialize before, during and after games, while enjoying cold beverages and tailgate-style food and watching big-screen TVs. It became a hit, its crowds swelling each season. Fans from other schools often would make a point of stopping by while in Waco.

When Baylor opened McLane Stadium for the 2014 season, George's Party Zone was doing its thing right across Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Citrano, it would seem, was settling in for another long stay.

But COVID-19, and the public's response to it, had other ideas. Baylor will limit game day occupancy to 25% of McLane Stadium's 45,000-seat capacity. That could put a dent in game day festivities around the stadium. Baylor officials recently announced there will be no organized tailgating on school property, though RVs can park outside the stadium and boats can dock on Lake Brazos.