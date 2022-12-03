Mike Copeland: Grant for switch adapted toys; Employer awards; For Keeps Coffee & Bakery; Herringbone

A Waco-based company, AdaptAbilities, will receive a $10,000 grant from the FedEx Entrepreneur Fund, according to a press release.

The business specializes in what it calls switch adapted toys, toys modified with larger and easier to manipulate switches for use by children with physical or cognitive impairments. The company website says it was founded in 2019 "to meet a need in the switch adapted toy market."

"Large toy manufacturers simply don't make toys that are accessible for everyone, so they have to be adapted," the company says. "If you've ever searched online for switch adapted toys, you know they're double the price of their non-adapted counterparts, regularly well over $100. Switch adapted toys also tend to be targeted towards children 10 years old and younger, leaving older kids and adults without the same options."

To that end, the company sells toys for less than $50 suitable for youngsters of all ages, and offers devices for teens and adults. Founder and owner is Hannah Heimbaugh, a speech-language pathologist with a master's degree in communication sciences and disorders from Baylor University.

Her product inventory includes Doodling Octopus, Walking Dinosaur, Automatic Dice Roller, Fiber Optic Light, Fart Machine and many others.

The FedEx Entrepreneur Fund is awarding $300,000 in grants to 30 businesses owned by military veterans or people with disabilities.

The two other Texas winners were Dallas-based And I Like It Cheesecakes, a bakery that makes low-carb cheesecakes and candied nuts, and B&M Cycles in Springtown, which services and customizes motorcycles, UTVs and ATVs.

Employer awards

JAG Aviation, a fixed base operator at McGregor Executive Airport, was a finalist for the "Small Employer of the Year Award" presented by the Texas Workforce Commission. It was nominated by Workforce Solutions for the Heart of Texas, with which it collaborated "to provide work experience for aviation students at Texas State Technical College and Baylor University."

The Texas Workforce Commission gave Caterpillar Logistics, based in Waco, its "HireAbility Employer of the Year Award." It also was nominated HOT Workforce Solutions. It provided work experience and pay to several people with disabilities.

For Keeps Coffee & Bakery

Cameron and Danielle Philgreen already own a local photography and videography business, but the young entrepreneurs are spreading around their talent to open For Keeps Coffee & Bakery, possibly by March.

"We sold our first house in the spring of 2022 and put all the funds into the purchase of this commercial property, 3619-3621 Bosque Blvd.," Cameron Philgreen said by email.

He said opening such an establishment at what they consider an ideal location would represent a dream come true.

"We designed the place ourselves, and I am (general contracting) the construction process," he said. "Working with ADA, SBA, City of Waco, subcontractors, health code, fire code, it's all new to me. I've learned a ton the past six months. Not to mention going through the entire zoning variance process because our parking lot is slim."

The place just passed a plumbing inspection, and storefront window and door openings have been created. Progress is being made.

"Super excited to provide a new local hang out space for the people of Waco, along with some amazing coffee, great service, and housemade tasty treats to boot," he said, concluding the email he said friends urged him to send.

Herringbone

Real estate agent Gregg Glime represents a San Diego development group that bought the multi-colored Containery at Fourth Street and Jackson Avenue, with plans to spend millions rescuing the stack of shipping containers there and creating a multi-use downtown asset called Herringbone.

Glime said via email he and investors "are moving 100mph ahead and have some good uses/tenants in the que." Updates may arrive after Jan. 1.

Sironia off market

Glime said the Sironia building at 1509 Austin Ave. no longer is for sale.

"With all the uncertainty in the markets, we believed pursuing other strategies were best at this time," he said.

The structure is home to upscale retail boutiques, a restaurant and overnight lodging.

Building permit roundup

A building permit valued at $250,000 has been issued for finish-out work at 922 S. 10th St., where Crumbl Cookies will do business.

A $198,083 permit was issued to remove a CT scanner at 100 Hillcrest Medical Blvd. and install a new one.