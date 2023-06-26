Graphic Packaging International is pulling building permits as if they’re going out of style. The Atlanta-based company placing a $1 billion, 640,000-square-foot paperboard recycling mill in Waco is going great guns, Waco inspection services spokesperson Bobby Horner said.

He said the company has secured permits for several pieces to the puzzle: an office complex, warehouses for fiber line and finished goods, and site clearing. Graphic Packaging is building on a 119-acre site in the Central Texas Park industrial area. Horner said several plans to be reviewed by city staffers are making the rounds, including those for an office complex and the foundation to support a gigantic piece of machinery.

“Lots of moving parts,” Horner said in an email. He said views of the action are spectacular from Texas Central Parkway.

Apartments at Old Robinson

Land clearing at Old Robinson Road and Loop 340 is prompting questions about what is going in there. The answer: Wayfare Development Group is going up with more than 50 buildings holding 272 single-story apartments. Waco inspection services spokesperson Bobby Horner described the buildings as quadplexes. He said Wayfare has secured a site grading permit as the city continues its plan review.

“That’s not unusual for a large project such as this,” Horner said, who acknowledged doing a double-take when driving near the site.

The Wayfare website confirms a Wayfare Waco is in the offing. It says clubhouse amenities include resort-style saltwater pool; 24/7 fitness center; pet park; bamboo studio offering yoga, pilates, group fitness and more; community gathering center; cyber cafe equipped with free Wi-Fi and coffee bar; on-site business center; BBQ and grilling area; and a resident portal for online rent payments, maintenance requests and events calendar.

Apartments feature attached one or two-car garages equipped with electric vehicle charging stations; stainless steel appliances; granite countertops; wood-look flooring; washer and dryer; walk-in closets; on-site service technician; free parking; and valet trash service.

Astound mobile

Astound Broadband, which describes itself as the sixth-largest U.S. cable provider, announced it is launching its new mobile service in several markets, including Waco. Joining in the rollout are Temple, Midland-Odessa, Corpus Christi and the state of Massachusetts. The service will only be available to Astound home internet customers.

Astound is teaming with T-Mobile to offer mobile communication services, and hopes to expand beyond sampling markets by year end, according to a press release announcing the rollout.

“By choosing the T-Mobile nationwide network, Astound will further their commitment by creating custom applications that benefit their customers beyond their home or business,” Dan Thygesen, senior vice president of T-Mobile Wholesale said in the press release.

Astound Broadband is comprised of companies formerly known as RCN, Grande Communications, Wave Broadband, and enTouch.

Tractor Supply shakeup

A deal mandated by the Federal Trade Commission brings a new family-owned farm-and-ranch supply retailer to Waco, but sends another packing.

Bomgaars, based in Sioux City, Iowa, is taking the Orscheln Farm and Home space at 2701 S. Jack Kultgen Expressway. Chili’s, Bubba’s 33 and Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar also occupy the shopping center.

When Tractor Supply Co. was poised to buy the Orscheln chain headquartered in Missouri, the FTC said it would approve the deal only if other parties got involved. Enter Bomgaars, which took 73 stores and becomes the second-largest retailer in the category, behind Tractor Supply. A smaller company, Buchheit, acquired 12 other Orscheln spots. Tractor Supply picked up another 81 Orscheln stores.

The Bomgaars website says its stocks merchandise in more than a dozen departments, including lawn and garden, apparel, footwear, farm, pet and automotive supplies. Its stores also sell paint, hardware, tools, housewares and toys.

“Most other stores look pretty much the same year round, but Bomgaars rebuilds half the store and more every spring and fall,” the website says.

U-Haul option

Renschler Auto Service, 600 S. Valley Mills Drive, has become a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Beverly Hills community. It will provide U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment and in-store pickup for boxes.

A U-Haul announcement of the addition says 21,000 dealers across the United States and Canada “are generating supplemental income through their U-Haul affiliation.” Renting from the dealers provides financial support to independent small business, the press release says.

Gas prices up

Surprise, surprise. Gas prices are rising as the July 4th holiday approaches.

The statewide gas price average in Texas increased 7 cents, to $3.21, during the week ending Thursday, the AAA Texas auto club reported.

“Demand for fuel remains very strong as the Independence Day holiday period draws near,” AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said in the weekly report. “This trend is expected to continue as this is a popular time for family road trips. With more pressure on demand and higher crude oil prices, gas prices may continue to climb.”

Waco’s average for regular unleaded jumped 8 cents during the same period, hitting $3.18, according to the AAA Texas rundown.

“This is just the ebb and flow of recent volatility for the price of oil,” Gasbuddy petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan said by email Friday. “And with oil down considerably today amidst rising interest rates in Turkey and Switzerland, there remain economic challenges and rising borrowing costs which could reduce consumption further.

“We should see the gentle increases in prices fade over the next week or two, barring a major turnaround and keeping an eye on the tropics for hurricanes.”

Taco Bell owner’s scholarships

Tacala Companies, based near Birmingham, Alabama, is a big enchilada in the Taco Bell chain. It operates more than 345 Taco Bell restaurants in Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, North Carolina and Texas.

Tacala last week announced 62 employees have been awarded scholarships totaling $163,500. Three are from the Waco area: Aaliyah Pompa, Aaron Rodriguez and Anthony Forge each will receive a a $3,000 scholarship to further their education in criminology, accounting and engineering mechanics, respectively, according to a press release.

Scholarships are available to employees who are graduating seniors in high school or enrolled in college or vocational school and meet certain eligibility requirements. The press release says Team Tacala Charities has awarded $1.7 million in scholarships since 2014, assisting 683 employees.