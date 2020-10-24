Mike Copeland: H-E-B renovating Wooded Acres store; Hello Bello appears poised to buy Waco plant; Lake Whitney resort

The last user was Domtar Personal Care, a powerhouse in the personal care industry, which shuttered the facility in 2018 as a cost-cutting move.

It employed 145 people at the time and was the ninth-largest taxpayer in Waco, paying levies to Waco, McLennan County, the Midway Independent School District and McLennan Community College.

Domtar entered the Waco market in 2013, buying out Georgia-based Associated Hygienic Products, which had occupied 2021 Texas Central Parkway since 2009. Associated Hygienic Products had 250 people on its Waco payroll when Domtar bought it, and it had gotten tax breaks and $1.7 million in economic development funds from Waco and McLennan County to expand the plant on two occasions.

County Judge Scott Felton on Saturday joined the chorus of those declining to comment on the potential new occupant for confidentiality reasons.

He, like other community leaders and elected officials, attended Amazon's reveal party Friday at the Waco Convention Center, the company confirming its intent to place a 700,000-square-foot fulfillment center on Exchange Parkway, where a thousand full-time employees would make a minimum of $15 an hour. Occupancy is scheduled sometime next year.

"That was quite a deal, will have a huge impact on the community," Felton said.