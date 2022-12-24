Mike Copeland: H-E-B's new Wooded Acres look; Hyatt in downtown Waco; building permit roundup; Oncor keeping city powered

Three years ago, Waco RL Hospitality went public with plans to build a $19 million, nine-story, 110-room Hyatt Place hotel in the 300 block of Mary Avenue. It would feature rooftop and ground-level restaurants, a retail center, parking garage, pool and meeting rooms. Developers estimating a July 2020 completion date got the nod from the city of Waco's downtown Tax Increment Financing Zone for public subsidies.

But the plans sputtered as the COVID-19 pandemic arrived.

Now, it appears a Hyatt is still in the works, though the scale of the project may have changed.

Waco RL Hospitality recently secured a permit valued at $7.4 million to build a five-story, 110-key Hyatt Place at 300 Mary Ave., according to information provided by the local Associated General Contractors of America office. The permit does not include details of amenities the property would feature, nor does it say whether Waco RL Hospitality plans a parking garage this time. Calls to Waco RL Hospitality LLC, which also operates as Dhanyavad Development, went unanswered Friday, not surprising with Christmas upon us.

Hyatt Place's arrival would create more hotel rooms near the Waco Convention Center and Baylor University's riverfront basketball arena under construction.

H-E-B's new look

H-E-B in October 2020 secured a building permit valued at $14 million to enlarge and renovate its store at Wooded Acres Drive and Bosque Boulevard. As fans of that location know, progress has produced a constant rearranging of merchandise since work started in the spring of 2021. The interior seemingly never looked the same two trips in a row.

But what visitors see now is the finished product.

"Construction inside the store has been completed. We are assessing possible updates to the parking lot next," H-E-B spokesperson Chelsea Thompson Fletcher said in response to a Tribune-Herald inquiry.

Plans included an almost 18,000-square-foot expansion. The produce section is much larger and offers a wider selection of fruits and vegetables. It catches the eye almost immediately upon entry. In fact, most major departments, including baked goods, organics, meat and dairy, appear upsized, and aisles are wider.

Building permit roundup

Noteworthy building permits issued in recent weeks include one for $425,000 for finish-out work at 1800 S. Jack Kultgen Expressway, where Starbucks will open a shop.

McDonald's will spend $250,000 to alter its location at 1225 N. Valley Mills Drive, and $35,000 to remodel the kitchen in its store on China Spring Road.

Mercy Culture Church will spend $2.8 million to renovate 1020 E. Waco Drive into a new church building, according to a permit.

Fidelity Bank of Texas

Addison-based Lamar Street Investment Partners LLC announced it will acquire Waco-based Fidelity Bancshares Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Fidelity Bank of Texas, according to a press release.

The deal is subject to shareholder and regulatory approval.

Fidelity Bank of Texas traces its roots to the chartering of Robinson State Bank in 1973. The Strasburger family bought the bank in 1980, opened a second bank, Waco State Bank, in 1985, and merged the two into Fidelity Bank of Texas in 1991, according to the bank's website.

"We are grateful to find an excellent partner in Fidelity Bank of Texas. This partnership will allow us to continue serving Waco and expand our ability to be part of a vibrant community banking market. We are excited to work with the experienced Fidelity Bank of Texas team," Lamar Street co-founder Robert Strong said in the press release.

Strong would become CEO and chair of Fidelity if the deal is finalized.

"This partnership allows Fidelity Bank of Texas to remain local and will continue to be run by people interested in our wonderful community and cherished customers," Fidelity Chair Gregg Strasburger said in the press release.

Delivering Waco's electricity

Oncor Electric Delivery continues to plan for what it calls "increased electric loads and future load projections" in Greater Waco. It recently appeared before the Waco Plan Commission to state its case for a permit to build a substation on 4.8 acres along East Webster Avenue, between Forrest Street and U.S. Business 77/New Dallas Highway.

Earlier this year, it reached an agreement to use a small amount of land near Mary Avenue and South 26th Street where it will place another substation. Oncor negotiated a deal with Live Oak Classical School, which may place a sports complex on the vacant grounds.

The city of Hewitt in August signed off on a new Oncor substation at the northeast corner of Old Temple Road and Spring Valley Road.