Mike Copeland: Halloween spending; Tourist treats; CFP trophy at Cinemark; Banker on board

Tourist treats

General manager Scott Spain-Smith had an interesting story to tell about business trends at Heritage Creamery, a locally owned ice cream emporium with three locations: 1125 S. Eighth St. on the edge of Baylor University, a small one in the Baylor Student Union Building and the latest at 13701 Woodway Drive.

Spain-Smith said tourists have become his bread-and-butter at the South Eighth Street location. He loves locals, but visitors to town more willingly indulge in treats multiple times during their stays. If they like what they sample at Heritage Creamery, including the new S'mores flavor with roasted marshmallows, ribbons of chocolate and snickerdoodle cookie bits, they likely will venture back between trips to other tourist attractions, he said.

The Common Grounds coffee shop next door to his South Eighth Street location may serve the same patron five times a week, Spain-Smith said. Heritage Creamery may have a comparable number of regulars, but their devotion does not translate to five visits a week, he said.