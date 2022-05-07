Mike Copeland: Hawaiian Bros.; Honky Tonk closed; Employee recruiting; City parking garage

Hawaiian Bros. will have a grand opening for its Waco location Tuesday, at Sixth Street and Cleveland Avenue, where a former Taco Cabana was leveled.

"The restaurant's simplified menu showcases the flavors of Hawaii, including classic plate lunches with fresh, flavorful meats like slow-roasted pulled pork and marinated teriyaki chicken, paired with traditional sides of white rice and tangy macaroni salad," according to a press release.

Hawaiian Bros. will donate $1 per order Friday to Habitat for Humanity.

The growing chain joins L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, 300 S. Sixth St., as the latest additions to the downtown dining scene branded as Hawaiian.

Honky Tonk closed

Bad news on Waco's barbecue scene. David Gorham has pulled the plug on his Honky Tonk Kid BBQ restaurant at 112 Mary Ave. Gorham launched Honky Tonk kid seven years ago, growing it from a food truck to a brick-and-mortar spot and receiving rave reviews in Texas Monthly magazine along the way.

Gorham took to Facebook to tell his story and thank his customers and supporters. He wrote that he will take a break from the grind a couple of years but return to Waco's eclectic, competitive dining scene.

Recruiting employees

Businesses frequently lament their struggles finding and keeping good people. That in mind, the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce will host a presentation from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 17 at its office, Third Street and Austin Avenuye, by Eleserv's Dwight Cain, titled, "Don't be Fragile, Get Agile: Recruit & Retain Talent in a Changing World."

Eleserv has a local office at 600 Austin Ave. It specializes in skill and behavioral assessments, pre-employment testing and leadership building, offering its own software products and a blog, according to its website.

"Practices that worked five years ago, or maybe even two years ago, will not work today," promotional material for the presentation said.

Attendees are asked to RSVP on the chamber website.

City parking garage

Waco is advertising for a "construction manager at risk" to oversee construction of a four- to six-level parking garage near what is now Clifton Robinson Tower, 700 University Parks Drive near Lake Brazos.

The garage will include "shell space at ground level for retail shops and hotel lobby," the city of Waco's solicitation says. Budget for the parking garage is $11 million, and it should open by June 2024.

The garage would complement Baylor University's proposed new multi-purpose arena, Foster Pavilion, that would become its new basketball home.

Building permits

Mitchell Construction's Brian Mitchell has secured two permits valued at $3.5 million and $3 million, respectively, to build condominiums and retail space between Austin and Franklin avenues along 11th Street. That is where crews demolished the Oak Lodge Motor Inn. Condos undoubtedly will improve that site's appearance, but the development raised concern among low-cost housing advocates.

An investment group from the Czech Republic has joined Mitchell in developing the site. These same investors backed Pivovar, a Czech-flavored restaurant, brewery, bakery, boutique hotel and beer spa at Eighth Street and Mary Avenue downtown, near Magnolia Market at the Silos.

Waco issued another permit, valued at $6 million, to place a four-story self-storage building in the 300 block of South 11th Street.

Zoo accreditation

Congratulations to Waco's Cameron Park Zoo, which has had its certification renewed by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

"This assures the public that when they visit an AZA-accredited facility, it meets the highest standards for animal care and welfare," a press release says.

Renewals occur every five years after rigorous review, according to the press release.

Germany and Texas

Kris Collins, senior vice president of economic development at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, received good-natured ribbing Thursday during a gathering of business leaders discussing local economic trends.

Sam Brown, business recruitment officer at the First National Bank of Central Texas, asked Collins to discuss her trips to Germany and successful attempts to recruit German-based businesses craving a presence in the United States.

At last count, Collins had lured six such companies to Greater Waco.

Collins said it has been her impression that Germans, like Texans, have great pride in their homeland and readily share those sentiments. She said Germans also relish the Western lore permeating the Lone Star State.

Brown asked if every German business is required by law to join that country's equivalent of the chamber of commerce, as he had heard.

Collins, smiling, verified the validity of that statement. But she denied that her many trips to Germany were meant to recruit new chamber members.

