Mike Copeland: Hewitt business prospects; BancorpSouth buyout; Waco homebuilding costs

Anyone traveling along Hewitt Drive may marvel at what seemingly are weekly changes in the landscape created by a new restaurant here or a new commercial venture there.
To that, Hewitt City Manager Bo Thomas says the more the merrier.
During a Zoom meeting of invited business and community leaders discussing the Greater Waco Economic Index on Thursday, Thomas said Hewitt is determined to take advantage of its most marketable assets, “rooftops and proximity to Waco,” to become a major player in commercial development.
He said Rosa’s Café, the popular Tex-Mex chain, will build at Hewitt Drive and Panther Way after it demolishes the former National United Bank building. Atwoods Ranch & Home has secured a permit to build at 701 Alliance Parkway, and a name-brand doughnut chain has Hewitt on its to-do list.
“There is some thought of another restaurant relocating here, and we’ve looked into having a business involved in audio and video equipment relocating here, but I hate to say too much about those because the ink is not dry,” Thomas said. “The land is privately held, and deals have not closed.”
A new Amazon fulfillment center under construction at 2000 Exchange Parkway also stands to generate demand for goods and services, he said. Located across Bagby Avenue from Hewitt’s city limits, it will employ 1,000 people making at least $15 an hour. Their comings and goings, and those of trucks and delivery vehicles, create a sizable customer base.
Thomas said Hewitt likely will engage in direct recruitment of prospects.
“All we’re trying to focus on is generating sales tax,” he said. “Obviously we’d like to think we could lower property taxes, but that may not be possible. Certainly this can help us avoid increasing property taxes.”
Complicating the equation is Thomas’ prediction Hewitt will see 500 new housing units materialize over the next five years, including a new apartment complex comparable to the upscale Icon at Hewitt on Ritchie Road.
New single-family homes are planned in the Stoneridge, Sunflower Ridge, Moonlight Park and Garden Homes of Warren Park subdivisions.
More homes mean infrastructure upgrades and expanded city services.
So far, COVID-19 has not laid waste to sales tax revenue, Thomas said.
“Our sales tax performance has exceeded budget estimates the past two years, and our December check is 12.5% higher than the same month last year,” he said, referencing rebates from the Texas Comptroller’s Office.
Rebates in December reflect sales in October that are reported in November.
BancorpSouth buying local banks
BancorpSouth Bank, a Mississippi-based financial institution with $24 billion in assets, is continuing to buy up Texas banks. It announced it will acquire National United Bancshares, based in Gatesville and with other Central Texas locations in Killeen, Temple, Waco, Austin, Round Rock and Georgetown.
Its Waco bank does business at Central Texas Marketplace.
BancorpSouth chairman and CEO Dan Rollins said in a statement to djournal.com that National United has been serving its community more than 125 years, “and its culture and mission are similar to ours.”
National United reported total assets of $748 million on Sept. 30.
BancorpSouth Bank last year announced it would merge with Texas First State Bank, which was founded in 1906 in Riesel and now operates banking offices in Waco, Killeen and Temple. Texas First was probably most recognized locally for its sprawling headquarters at Bosque Boulevard and Lake Air Drive.
Signs at that intersection now carry the BancorpSouth name.
Homebuilding costs
Waco custom homebuilder Jason Peavy made several interesting observations during Thursday’s meeting on the Greater Waco Economic Index.
He said the price of lumber used to frame new homes increased 130% between April and August because of factors including COVID-19. Prices appeared to be normalizing a couple of months ago before surging anew.
He said this unfortunate trend adds $15,000 to the cost of a new home.
Peavy also said Waco’s new impact fees will take effect in June. Builders in much of Waco, though generally not in long-established areas with adequate infrastructure, must pony up money to offset the cost of water and wastewater improvements, as well as roadway upgrades, needed to serve the new residences.
These fees will be phased in over time, reaching $4,500 per home inside city limits and more just outside city limits.
Homebuyers ultimately will feel the pinch in their pocketbooks.
Peavy said demand for new homes in Greater Waco remains so stout, he doubts the extra financial burdens will throw homebuilders off their game, especially if mortgage rates remain historically low.
Peavy said he sees more subdivisions featuring all the bells and whistles. Bike paths, walking paths and clubhouses have become commonplace.
Oracle to Austin
Austin, Texas’ capital city about 90 miles down Interstate 35, continues to accumulate high-tech defectors from Silicon Valley.
Its latest conquest is Oracle’s announcement it will relocate its headquarters from Redwood City, California, to Austin.
“Oracle joins numerous Bay Area companies that have moved headquarters to Texas in recent years or months, including Charles Schwab, McKesson and Hewlett Packard Enterprise,” the San Francisco Chronicle reported.
“Anyone who doesn’t believe that this latest departure isn’t a threat to California’s economy is a business climate denier. … California for too long has willfully ignored our awful business climate, even as we enjoyed incredible success and prosperity,” Bay Area Council CEO Jim Wunderman told the Chronicle.
50 small towns that are home to big businesses
Walmart
Marathon Petroleum
Hormel Foods
Mastercard
Mrs. Fields
Kellogg's
PepsiCo
s End
s Sporting Goods
Capital One
Mars Inc.
Fruit of the Loom
IBM
CVS
Johnson & Johnson
AMC Theaters
Cracker Barrel
Sanderson Farms
Rite Aid
NextEra Energy
Walgreens
Kohler
Caterpillar
Bath & Body Works
Family Dollar Stores
The Hershey Company
Merck & Co.
s
Amdocs
JB Hunt Transport
US Foods
Sonoco
Carnival Cruise Line
Lowes
Discover Financial Services
Dow Chemical
s
Ball Corporation
Baskin-Robbins
Jo-Ann Fabrics
Sears
Abercrombie & Fitch
Penske Automotive Group
CHS Inc.
Whirlpool
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.