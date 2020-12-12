Mike Copeland: Hewitt business prospects; Bankcorp buyout; Homebuilding costs

Anyone traveling along Hewitt Drive may marvel at what seemingly are weekly changes in the landscape created by a new restaurant here or a new commercial venture there.

To that, Hewitt City Manager Bo Thomas says the more the merrier.

During a Zoom meeting of invited business and community leaders discussing the Greater Waco Economic Index on Thursday, Thomas said Hewitt is determined to take advantage of its most marketable assets, "rooftops and proximity to Waco," to become a major player in commercial development.

He said Rosa's Café, the popular Tex-Mex chain, will build at Hewitt Drive and Panther Way after it demolishes the former National United Bank building. Atwoods Ranch & Home has secured a permit to build at 701 Alliance Parkway, and a name-brand doughnut chain has Hewitt on its to-do list.

"There is some thought of another restaurant relocating here, and we've looked into having a business involved in audio and video equipment relocating here, but I hate to say too much about those because the ink is not dry," Thomas said. "The land is privately held, and deals have not closed."