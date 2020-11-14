Mike Copeland: Holiday shopping outlook; $13M for Mars peanuts; Rosa's eying Hewitt site; Magnolia discussion

The day after Thanksgiving traditionally serves as the start of holiday shopping season, with retailers hoping the surge in buying will push bottom lines into the black. That may require a lot of pushing this year, all things considered, but National Retail Federation polling suggests consumers are up to the task.

The group predicts the typical consumer will spend $997.79 this year on gifts, decorations, food and non-gift purchases for themselves and their families, according to a press release. The estimate is down by about $50 from last year, mostly because of consumers' reluctance to stuff their own stockings with holiday goodies this season.

"Consumers have demonstrated their resilience and adaptability throughout these extraordinary times," federation President Matthew Shay wrote in the press release.

Expected spending on gifts is "on par with last year," declining only about $8, while per-person spending on holiday items such as decorations is trending upward, according to the results, quoted in the press release, from a poll of 7,660 consumers over nine days last month. Outlay in each category stands to best 5-year averages.