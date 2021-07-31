Mike Copeland: HomeGoods due in 2022; Sales tax holiday; Building permit roundup; Bitty & Beau's hiring

Yes, HomeGoods is still coming to Waco, though it is not scheduled to arrive until after Jan. 1. That is according to a reliable source who, speaking on condition of anonymity, answered the question so many Tribune-Herald readers seem to be asking.

HomeGoods sells what one might expect from the name: home decor, furniture, kitchenware, cookbooks, bathroom accessories, even specialty food and drinks. Browsing at the HomeGoods in Burleson was fun. My wife discovered a combination HomeGoods/Marshalls store in The Woodlands. Shoppers could move seamlessly from one brand to another. No chauvinism intended, but she might still be browsing had the beach not beckoned.

Anyway, the source said Waco's HomeGoods always planned to open early in 2022, though local fans began salivating months ago when the retailer placed a coming-soon sign outside lease space being remodeled at Central Texas Marketplace. Panic ensued when work ceased and the sign disappeared.

"It's on schedule," said the source. "It's just a really long schedule."

