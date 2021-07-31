Mike Copeland: HomeGoods due in 2022; Sales tax holiday; Building permit roundup; Bitty & Beau's hiring

Yes, HomeGoods is still coming to Waco, though it is not scheduled to arrive until after Jan. 1. That is according to a reliable source who, speaking on condition of anonymity, answered the question so many Tribune-Herald readers seem to be asking.
HomeGoods sells what one might expect from the name: home decor, furniture, kitchenware, cookbooks, bathroom accessories, even specialty food and drinks. Browsing at the HomeGoods in Burleson was fun. My wife discovered a combination HomeGoods/Marshalls store in The Woodlands. Shoppers could move seamlessly from one brand to another. No chauvinism intended, but she might still be browsing had the beach not beckoned.
Anyway, the source said Waco's HomeGoods always planned to open early in 2022, though local fans began salivating months ago when the retailer placed a coming-soon sign outside lease space being remodeled at Central Texas Marketplace. Panic ensued when work ceased and the sign disappeared.
"It's on schedule," said the source. "It's just a really long schedule."
Paint over diner
Elsewhere in Central Texas Marketplace, the news is not so consistent. Many months ago the Tribune-Herald reported that Black Bear Diner was taking space beside Wendy's near the Loop 340 entrance. Black Bear Diner has become a West Coast powerhouse, serving a belt-busting menu of huge breakfasts, burgers, chicken-fried steaks and desserts.
But the diner is not coming to the marketplace, at least not now, said Lindsay Lancashire, a property manager with Endeavor Real Estate Group. Endeavor had persuaded Black Bear Diner to join Kay Jewelers and Spectrum in a newly built site, but a Sherwin-Williams paint store will come instead.
Another source familiar with developments at Central Texas Marketplace said the center "is working with two great retailers, one of which is new to the market and one would be a relocation within the market. … There is a significant amount of interest in the intersection at the moment."
Sales tax holiday
A Texas sales tax holiday will arrive Friday and continue through Sunday. Shoppers pay no taxes on qualified items, including clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks priced below $100. The savings are about $8 on every $100 spent, according to the Texas Comptroller's Office.
The Texas Legislature approves the list of tax-exempt items.
"As a father with three school-aged children myself, I know how these expenses can add up," Comptroller Glenn Hegar, said in a press release announcing the annual tax breaks meant to soften the financial blow of back-to-school shopping.
A list of tax-free items is available at TexasTaxHoliday.org.
Building permit roundup
Building permits were issued in recent weeks for several projects of interest, including one to Sheldon Construction Group for tenant finish-out at 123 N. 12th St., where Bombones Mexican Kitchen will open.
Another was issued to BBQ Bar & Grill, 899 S. Hewitt Drive. Meanwhile, the Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram dealership on West Loop 340 will spend an estimated $650,000 on an automated car wash. Bubba's 33, the pizzeria and sports bar on the Interstate 35 frontage road near Valley Mills Drive, looks to shell out $130,000 to expand its patio; and a permit was secured to place a Dollar Tree building shell on China Spring Road — all according to the local office of Associated General Contractors of America.
Bitty & Beau's hiring
Bitty & Beau's Coffee, which soon will open on Franklin Avenue near University Parks Drive, has announced it is hiring. But the company founded by Amy and Ben Wright is choosy about who staffs its establishments.
"Brewing up more than just delicious drinks, Bitty & Beau's Coffee is a human rights movement disguised as a coffee shop," says a press release that adds shops are run by people with intellectual and developmental difficulties.
A hiring fair is scheduled Saturday at the Waco Hilton downtown. Sessions will start at 10 a.m. and at 2 p.m. No prior experience is necessary, and Bitty & Beau's encourages anyone interested in joining the part-time management team to attend, according to the press release.
Registration for the hiring fair is available at https://bit.ly/3x9iKkg.
Manitou building sold
Local commercial real estate agents Bland Cromwell and Gregg Glime teamed up for the recent sale of the former Manitou building at 6401 Imperial Drive. A local investment group with the moniker Gato Montez acquired the building, where forklifts were produced for years. Manitou announced in December it was closing the plant, eliminating almost 150 local jobs, sending some to South Dakota.
"One of the investors had initially planned on relocating their business to that facility, but there are a number of prospects for the property that Bland and I are working with right now," Glime said via email. "If we end up making a deal with one of those prospects, that will likely change those plans."
LaSalle Shoppes listed
LaSalle Shoppes, an intriguing piece of property, has hit the market priced at $1.85 million. The address for the two-story building is 2221 La Salle Ave., placing it between Magnolia Table on Waco's traffic circle and Baylor University in South Waco, according to a promotional brochure prepared by Clay Fuller with Coldwell Banker Commercial.
Brochure ideas for how the structure, built in 1965, might be used include "anchor restaurant, retail, boutique shopping and second-floor work units."