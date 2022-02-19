Mike Copeland: HomeGoods open; Beer awards; Pep Boys work; New Coke plant owner; Luna Juice Bar

HomeGoods opened Thursday at Central Texas Marketplace, and the crowds around lunchtime were about what one would expect: large. Not since the Christmas holidays has this reporter seen as much traffic there.

Elsewhere in the marketplace, Kohl's will be adding the new Sephora at Kohl's concept, joining 200 Kohl's that received the Sephora treatment last year and another 400 scheduled to join the cause this year, according to a press release. The chain hopes to expand Sephora to 850 stores total by 2023.

"Sephora at Kohl's features a 2,500-square-foot, fully immersive beauty experience that mimics the look and feel of a freestanding Sephora," the release says.

Sephora's product line includes makeup, haircare and skincare products, fragrances, and "innovations in clean beauty and self-care."

Kohl's has promised an announcement soon on when Sephora will open. The JC Penney store in Richland Mall also has a Sephora presence.

