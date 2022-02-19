Mike Copeland: HomeGoods open; Beer awards; Pep Boys work; New Coke plant owner; Luna Juice Bar

HomeGoods opened Thursday at Central Texas Marketplace, and the crowds around lunchtime were about what one would expect: large. Not since the Christmas holidays has this reporter seen as much traffic there.
Elsewhere in the marketplace, Kohl's will be adding the new Sephora at Kohl's concept, joining 200 Kohl's that received the Sephora treatment last year and another 400 scheduled to join the cause this year, according to a press release. The chain hopes to expand Sephora to 850 stores total by 2023.
"Sephora at Kohl's features a 2,500-square-foot, fully immersive beauty experience that mimics the look and feel of a freestanding Sephora," the release says.
Sephora's product line includes makeup, haircare and skincare products, fragrances, and "innovations in clean beauty and self-care."
Kohl's has promised an announcement soon on when Sephora will open. The JC Penney store in Richland Mall also has a Sephora presence.
Waco Convention Center
After slipping into the COVID-19 doldrums, the Waco Convention Center is bouncing back with a vengeance. Its March schedule looks intriguing. The 37th annual Dr Pepper Collectors Convention is scheduled March 9-12. No word yet on whether daily events are set for 10, 2 and 4.
Gideons International, the organization that places Bibles in hotel rooms, will convene here March 31 through April 2. A hardened group, the Managing Asphalt Pavements Conference and Tradeshow, will hit town March 8-9. Team Flower Launch Workshop will hold court March 14-16, guests talking shop about opening flower shops, undoubtedly a budding industry.
The biggie, literally speaking, will take over the convention center March 25-27. Jurassic Quest will feature life-size dinosaurs and simulated digs for future paleontologists.
Beer awards
Local craft breweries no doubt were bubbly over their performances at the inaugural Texas Craft Brewers Cup contest in Austin recently.
The competition attracted 755 Texas-made craft beers in 27 categories. Brotherwell Brewing in Waco won a gold medal in the Barleywine and Strong Ale category with its Churchwarden blend. It also received a bronze for its Shelter in Haze in the Hazy IPA category.
Balcones Distilling, the award-winning maker of whiskey, took a silver for its Balcones Cold IPA in the American IPA category.
Pep Boys
A $200,000 building permit will allow "interior alterations" to the Pep Boys auto service center in Westview Village, Valley Mills Drive and New Road.
Pep Boys no longer operates a retail store there selling auto-repair and auto-maintenance products, choosing instead to focus on service.
Gas prices
Gas prices are on the rise, the statewide average moving from $3.15 to $3.22 a gallon for regular unleaded during the seven-day stretch ending Thursday, according to AAA Texas. The average locally moved from $3.11 to $3.14 during that period.
Refresco buys Coke plant
Refresco, which touts itself as the leading independent bottler of beverages in Europe and North America, has made good on its promise to buy the Coca-Cola/Minute Maid plant at Imperial and Hewitt drives.
Coca-Cola previously entered an agreement with McLennan County to make about $1.25 million in real property improvements to the plant, and to invest about $30 million in personal property. For that, the county approved a package of tax abatements and a business grant.
McLennan County commissioners last week voted to allow Refresco to assume Coca-Cola's obligations and to pursue the tax breaks and grant.
Refresco offers product and packaging combinations from fruit juices to carbonated drinks, mineral waters and alcoholic beverages. Its client list includes retailers and so-called A-brands, including Coca-Cola.
Luna Juice Bar
Summer Shine founded Luna Juice Bar in 2013, sold the business two years ago, and recently repurchased it, according to a press release.
Luna Juice Bar has a storefront at 1516 Austin Ave., where it serves juices, smoothies, salads, soups and toasties. It also operates a truck at Magnolia Market at the Silos.
Samples on the menu include The Big D, priced at $7, which features banana, peanut butter, oatmeal, unsweetened cocoa, cinnamon, maple, cashew milk and cold-brew coffee. The $6 Basic include strawberries, bananas, almond milk and agave, according to the Luna Juice Bar website.
Abbott school roof
The Abbott Independent School District is getting a new roof for its high school thanks to Blattner Energy and Engie North America, two giants of renewable energy placing the Sun Valley Solar project in Hill County.
A $21,400 donation will buy the roof and school supplies, and make possible training for students considering a career in renewable energy.
A press release says Sun Valley Solar will feature 650,000 bifacial panels, 21 miles of roads and a substation, all to be completed later this year.
Knauf visit
Executives with Knauf Insulation, an international company specializing in weatherproofing products, continue to press the flesh locally. Company President and CEO Matt Parrish served as keynote speaker at Thursday's McGregor Chamber of Commerce banquet. Parrish and fellow executives recently visited the Tribune-Herald offices for a Q-and-A session.
Knauf has announced it will place a 600,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in McGregor's industrial park, with groundbreaking scheduled in April. It represents a $750 million investment and will employ 150 to 200 people.