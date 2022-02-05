Mike Copeland: HomeGoods opening date; Falls County solar; Knauf's new spot; $3-per-gallon gas

Buckeye announced its initial investment in Project Parker in August last year.

"Our strategy is squarely focused on energy diversity and lower-carbon solutions, and we are excited to partner with Black & Veatch to advance this critical solar project," said Buckeye Vice President Todd Russo said in a press release.

According to the press release, the Solar Energy Industries Association, in conjunction with energy research consultant Wood Mackenzie, reported in March that the solar market grew by 43% in 2020. The market grew by 23% the year before, and Wood McKenzie predicted the U.S. solar market will quadruple by 2030, meaning one in eight homes will have solar, the press release says.

Knauf Insulation update

Several executives with Knauf Insulation North America visited McGregor last week and stopped by the Tribune-Herald to chat. Knauf, a German company with U.S. headquarters in Indiana, is placing a 600,000-square-foot plant in McGregor's industrial park. It will become a neighbor to SpaceX, and Knauf President and CEO Matthew Parrish said the two should get along fine.