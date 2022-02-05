Mike Copeland: HomeGoods opening date; Falls County solar; Knauf's new spot; $3-per-gallon gas

Last Sunday I lamented that HomeGoods had remained silent about when it would open its store at Central Texas Marketplace, though its sign is up, work is going on inside, and hiring notices are in plain view.
Apparently, HomeGoods stood falsely accused. A notice on its website mentions it will open Feb. 17, three days after Valentine's Day.
My bad. But a mystery remains as to why the retailer that is corporate cousins to Marshalls and T.J. Maxx chose to delay its grand opening beyond the Christmas holidays and Valentine's Day, though its plans for Waco have been common knowledge for quite some time. It must have its reasons.
Elsewhere on the retailing scene, Kohl's has secured a permit valued at $300,000 to renovate its department store at Central Texas Marketplace.
Target on Bosque Boulevard continues remodeling that should last through late April or early May, store director Christina Ferber said.
Ferber said Target is replacing tile and carpet, installing new fixtures in the grocery department, remodeling the restrooms and the Starbucks space in the store and installing more self-checkout registers.
Target also is creating space for Ulta, the retailer of cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and beauty products, Ferber said.
Ferber said the major renovation does account for the tent-covered supplies and materials taking occupancy in the Target parking lot.
Hispanic Chamber president search
The Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is looking to hire a new president and CEO, as Alfred Solano is leaving that role.
"The past three years and eight months have been a dream, and I believe that my time as the president/CEO of the Hispanic Chamber has advanced our mission," Solano said in a statement. "I have been presented with a fabulous local opportunity to continue to serve the Central Texas community."
Chamber board President Jonathan Olvera said Solano took over the organization "during a difficult time" and exceeded expectations.
"Our membership growth and engagement from the community grew because of him," Olvera said. "He really put the Hispanic Chamber on the map, not just because of the visibility, but through his passion and the trust he built within the community. He really was the leader we needed."
Solano said he would soon announce details of his new opportunity.
Falls County solar
Chances are good residents of Falls County will see a sea of solar panels by 2023. Houston-based Buckeye Partners L.P. has chosen Black & Veatch to engineer, design and secure construction services for a 270-megawatt solar project there. Work will include installing 500,000 solar panels.
Buckeye announced its initial investment in Project Parker in August last year.
"Our strategy is squarely focused on energy diversity and lower-carbon solutions, and we are excited to partner with Black & Veatch to advance this critical solar project," said Buckeye Vice President Todd Russo said in a press release.
According to the press release, the Solar Energy Industries Association, in conjunction with energy research consultant Wood Mackenzie, reported in March that the solar market grew by 43% in 2020. The market grew by 23% the year before, and Wood McKenzie predicted the U.S. solar market will quadruple by 2030, meaning one in eight homes will have solar, the press release says.
Knauf Insulation update
Several executives with Knauf Insulation North America visited McGregor last week and stopped by the Tribune-Herald to chat. Knauf, a German company with U.S. headquarters in Indiana, is placing a 600,000-square-foot plant in McGregor's industrial park. It will become a neighbor to SpaceX, and Knauf President and CEO Matthew Parrish said the two should get along fine.
Parrish said Knauf appreciated how they were treated by local business leaders and the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce as it pursued a site for a new manufacturing facility in the southwestern United States, one to complement others in Indiana, California, Michigan, Alabama and West Virginia. He said McGregor and Waco checked all the boxes from a logistical standpoint, but he found more appealing the culture Knauf and the community seemingly share.
Knauf will begin production in quarter three of 2023, and intends to hire about 160 people, Parrish said. Knauf's arrival means rail lines and utility service will expand, possibly making McGregor even more attractive to the next prospect.
Parrish said Knauf will pay competitive wages, and will tap into the Texas State Technical College and McLennan Community College pipeline to find qualified employees. He said Knauf produces fiberglass insulation for structures, and its process relies heavily on reclaiming used glass. He said Knauf is well aware Owens-Illinois makes glass bottles in Waco.
The contingent left the Tribune-Herald to catch a flight to Indiana. Parrish said they might escape Waco's bad weather, but faced a Midwest snowstorm.
$3-per-gallon gas
Last week, this space reported the statewide average for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline had risen to slightly more than $3 a gallon. Waco's norm was pennies below that, but no longer. AAA Texas, the auto club, reported Waco's average has risen 7 cents the past week, to $3.01.
The statewide average, meanwhile, has moved up to $3.08 a gallon.
"Uncertainty over Russia's intentions toward Ukraine is contributing to higher crude oil prices, which were closing in on $90 per barrel earlier in the week," according to a AAA Texas press release. "Russia is a member of OPEC+, and any sanctions based on their actions toward Ukraine may cause it to withhold crude oil from the global market."
AAA Texas also reported gas prices across the state began increasing at a much faster rate in the days leading up to the current winter storm.
"Drivers are reminded to keep their vehicle gas tanks at least half full to avoid gas line freeze-up, which can cause costly damage to the fuel line and other internal parts," the press release says.